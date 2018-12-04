Pete Davidson shares struggle with borderline personality disorder

Pete Davidson broke his silence in an Instagram post following the end of his engagement with Ariana Grande.

On Monday, the comedian addressed his struggle with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and the bullying he said he’s had to endure because of the mental illness.

Davidson, who was diagnosed with BPD in 2017, told his Instagram followers that he’s not going to “kill myself.”

The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member said he’s been getting bullied online and in public for nine months. But Davidson said he’s spoken about being suicidal publicly “only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy, the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference,” Davidson’s post began.

He continued: “Especially in today’s climate, where everyone loves to be offended and upset, it truly is mind boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won’t,” Davidson wrote.

“I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you,” the post concluded.

Davidson has opened up about his struggle with BPD before.

He joined Marc Maron on the WTF podcast in September 2017 and opened up about his diagnosis.

“I’ve been having a lot of problems,” he said. “This whole year has been a f**king nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

The Mayo Clinic described BPD as a mental health disorder that impacts the way you think and feel about yourself and others, causing problems functioning in everyday life.

It also includes a pattern of unstable intense relationships, distorted self-image, extreme emotions and impulsiveness, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Grande responded that she cares “deeply about Pete and his health.” The Thank U, Next singer asked people “to please be gentler with others.”

“I know u [sic] already know this, but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” the Sweetener songstress began her post.

She continued: “I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. I’ve learned thru [sic] my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so I do understand, but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever, regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. I can promise u [sic] that so please let whatever point you’re trying to make go.”

“I will always have irrevocable love for him, and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point,” Grande’s post concluded.

Grande references the failed engagement in her new hit, Thank U, Next.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you or someone you know may be suffering from mental health issues.