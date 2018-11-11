Pete Davidson apologizes for mocking veteran, congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw on SNL

Comedian Pete Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” to apologize to U.S. congressman-elect and military hero Dan Crenshaw for comments he made about the Republican representative the week before.

“In what I’m sure was a huge shock to people who know me, I made a poor choice last week,” Davidson said on Saturday. “I made a joke about Lt.-Cmdr. Dan Crenshaw, and on behalf of the show and myself, I apologize.”

On the Nov. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, Davidson said Crenshaw looked like “a hitman from a porno,” mocking the politician’s appearance.

Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch, lost his right eye to an IED in Afghanistan during his third combat tour. This past Tuesday, the veteran was elected to the House of Representatives for Texas’ 2nd District.

This week, Davidson apologized to Crenshaw, saying: “The man is a war hero, and he deserves all of the respect in the world.”

After Davidson issued his apology to the audience, Crenshaw slid out next to him. Davidson then apologized to the congressman-elect in person, and Crenshaw graciously accepted.

However, their conversation was soon interrupted by Crenshaw’s phone, whose ringtone was Davidson’s ex-fiance Ariana Grande’s “Breathin.”

Davidson then said that since he had made fun of Crenshaw the week before, Crenshaw should return the favour by making fun of a picture of Davidson.

Crenshaw happily agreed and went on to say that Davidson looked like meth from Breaking Bad, a reference to Davidson’s blue hair, as well as Martin Short in The Santa Clause 3.

Crenshaw then shifted to a more serious note, noting their brief back-and-forth was an example of how Americans can forgive one another.

He also told the audience that given the show’s broadcast was taking place on Veterans Day weekend, he wanted everyone to connect with a veteran.

“Maybe say ‘thanks for your service,’” Crenshaw asked the audience. “But I would actually encourage you to say something else. Tell a veteran: ‘Never forget.’ When you say ‘never forget’ to a veteran, you are implying that as an American, you are in it with them, not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans but connected together as grateful fellow Americans who will never forget the sacrifices made by veterans past and present, and never forget those we lost on 9/11 — heroes like Pete’s father.”

Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.