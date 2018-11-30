Ariana Grande drops ‘Thank U, Next’ video and it’s a fun throwback
Following the release of the viral teaser trailer, Ariana Grande dropped the official music video for her latest smash hit, Thank U, Next on Friday afternoon.
The video pays homage to many cult-teenage comedy films that dominated the 2000s, including: Bring it On (2000), Legally Blonde (2001),13 Going on 30 (2004) and the unforgettable Mean Girls (2004).
Grande recreates a variety of iconic scenes from the teen classics so closely that you could be fooled into thinking it’s the real thing. Not only that but there’s a huge variety of celebrity cameos sure to induce a hearty chuckle.
Arianators are struggling to decide which of the dozen cameos were their favourites.
From the sass of Troye Sivan, to Lindsay Lohan’s look-alike Elizabeth Gillies, or Grande’s Victorious co-star Matt Bennett to a very pregnant Colleen Ballinger, fans were treated to a number of hilarious Easter eggs.
Even Mean Girls alum Jonathan Bennett returns to the screen to reprise his role as the high school sweetheart in a less-than-subtle callback to the original.
But enlisting Kris Jenner for a special guest appearance was possibly the greatest decision she could have made. Fans were most amused by this.
Jenner as Joan Grande playing Regina George’s mother originally played by Amy Poehler, what’s not to love?
The iconic Mean Girls‘ Jingle Bell Rock scene is somehow made even more memorable when Jenner says, “Thank you, next, b***h.”
Thank U, Next is Grande’s first single from her upcoming album of the same name. The song is a thank you letter to her past lovers, but ultimately a polite sendoff to her past, marking a new era for both her music and her supporters.
The hit topped the U.S. charts upon debut and was the 32nd in history to ever do so. It recently became the fastest song ever to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.
Grande will return to the stage in 2019 to celebrate Sweetener and her forthcoming album, Thank U, Next. The world tour will commence with a 42-date leg across North America, spanning from March to June of 2019.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.
Canadian Sweetener 2019 tour dates
April 1 — Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre
April 3 — Toronto, Ont. — Scotiabank Arena
April 25 — Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place
April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena
