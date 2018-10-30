Ariana Grande performs ‘God Is a Woman’ with all-female orchestra

There may be No Tears Left to Cry after you watch this performance.

Backed by an all-female orchestra, Ariana Grande performed her smash-hit, God is a Woman, during an exclusive and intimate performance. It was released on Monday evening as a teaser for an upcoming BBC special set to air in November.

The upcoming hour-long musical extravaganza will feature a live performance of some songs from her latest album, Sweetener (2018) and an exclusive and in-depth interview covering everything from her new music, connection to England and the ups and downs of her career.

WATCH BELOW: Ariana Grande with an all-female orchestra performing God is a Woman

The 25-year-old has been quick to bounce back after so many traumatic experiences, including the bomb explosion which took place during her performance at Manchester Arena in May 2017.

Speculation has it that host Davina McCall may have been touched upon this in the interview, which airs Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. ET.

Some Arianators were fortunate enough to get tickets to the exclusive session, which was recorded on Sept. 7.

Davina you were fantastic all night and your interview was perfect, the way you spoke about Manchester filled my heart with warmth, touching on it without asking for too much 💜💜💜 — Nicola° (@nicola_jane98) September 7, 2018

Since early September, she has faced a great deal of turmoil. Her engagement with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson was called off for undisclosed reasons. That wasn’t long after the overdose death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller — which occurred the same day of the BBC special.

This powerful performance was recorded prior to Grande’s knowledge of Miller’s passing; however, it shows just how emotional and passionate she is as both an individual and a performer.

It appears the Bang Bang singer is prepared to go back on the road and conquer the world with her music once more.

Grande revealed plans for her upcoming Sweetener tour Thursday evening. The world tour will commence with a 42-date leg across North America, spanning from March to June 2019. She will play four Canadian shows.

An exclusive presale for American Express cardholders will begin on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. ET. It ends on Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.

General public ticket sales begin on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.

Canadian Sweetener 2019 tour dates

April 1 — Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre

April 3 — Toronto, Ont. — Scotiabank Arena

April 25 — Edmonton, Alt. — Rogers Place

April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

