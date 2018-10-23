Ariana Grande posts heartwarming video of Mac Miller after split from Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande posted a heartwarming video Monday night of the late Mac Miller wearing a suit as he talks to her grandmother and mother.

In the video, Miller is getting his tuxedo fitted while an Elton John interview plays on the video screen in front of them.

“I should’ve worn that for the night,” Miller says, looking at John’s outfit.

Miller turns toward Grande, realizes she is recording him and smiles at her.

Grande did not caption the video but she did place a heart on Miller’s arm.

Miller died in September of a suspected drug overdose at age 26.

Grande and Miller broke up in May before she began dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old pop singer paid tribute to Miller in another post last month.

She posted note to him, which read: “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

The most recent post of Miller comes a week after it was announced that Grande and Davidson have broken up and called off their engagement.

On Saturday night, the 24-year-old SNL star made his first appearance after the breakup, co-hosting the comedy show Judd & Pete for America with Judd Apatow at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood.

During his set, Davidson also made a joke about covering all the tattoos he has that are dedicated to the 25-year-old Sweetener singer.

“Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun,” Davidson told the crowd. “I’m f**king 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me because she’d leave, that’s how bad it is.”

“So, obviously you know I, we [Ariana and I] broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos,” he later said.

“And it was like in a magazine, like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 per cent of it said yes,” Davidson told the audience. “So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s**t man. They’re literally f**king haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, f**k that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.’”

Grande broke her silence following the split last Tuesday. She took to Instagram, writing, “Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it’s hard not to bump news n stuff that i’m not tryna to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

Her absence from social media didn’t last long. She has posted many photos on her Instagram page, including a photo of the singer in the studio on Oct. 10.