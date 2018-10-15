Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split, end engagement

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have ended their relationship and called off their engagement after five months together.

Grande and Davidson reportedly began dating in May after Grande’s breakup with Mac Miller. Davidson and girlfriend Cazzie David also split around the same time.

TMZ claims that the pair split up over the weekend, having realized “that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off. We’re told the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.”

The Breathin’ singer and the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star got engaged a few weeks after they began dating.

The couple, who met when Grande guest-hosted SNL in 2014, confirmed their engagement in June when Davidson stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

Fallon put Davidson on the spot, telling him he didn’t have to get engaged to the pop star to come on the talk show.

Replied Davidson: “But I did, though.”

When Fallon congratulated him and shook his hand, Davidson said he felt like he’d won a contest.

He’s getting nods of approval on the street from other men, the comedian said, with one telling him, “Whoa, man, you gave me hope.”

In August, Davidson said he was the “luckiest guy in the world” after wasting little time pursuing Grande.

In September’s GQ magazine, Davidson said he told Grande on the day he met her, “Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow.” He said she was calling his bluff and he sent her a picture of engagement rings. He said Grande told him those were her favourites and he replied “Sick.”

The 24-year-old said he moved into a Manhattan apartment that Grande bought. Davidson said she calls it our house because they’re getting married. He said he responded, “Thank you for letting me stay here.”

Davidson said they have six bean bags, but no forks. He said they’re “learning how to be adults.”

Grande wrote a song, titled Pete Davidson, from her most recent album, Sweetener.

Grande sang: “Universe must have my back, fell from the sky into my lap/And I know you know that you’re my soulmate and all that.”

Davidson mentioned the song on the season premiere of SNL, about the royalties he receives from the song.

“You know, I don’t even get royalties for that ‘Pete Davidson’ song?” he said. “Like, if we break up, and we won’t — we will — but we won’t. I’m kidding. But in 10 years if, God forbid, that ever happened, there will be a song called ‘Pete Davidson’ playing in speakers at K-Mart and I’ll be working there.”

Davidson recently revealed to Howard Stern that he’s received death threats over dating Grande.

“Someone wanted to shoot me in the face because she’s so hot,” Davidson said. “Do you know how insane that is? I was like, ‘Am I that ugly that people want to shoot me in the face?'”

Many fans of both stars took to Twitter to discuss the breakup over the weekend.

How I imagine Pete Davidson’s break up with Ariana Grande went pic.twitter.com/SG1EH9j02i — justin million (@justin33million) October 15, 2018

i asked alexa to play pete davidson by ariana grande and she said, “who’s that? we don’t know him.” pic.twitter.com/XUF5PaurCM — spooky szn (@brainardrclark) October 14, 2018

ariana grande after she broke up with pete davidson and remembered she has a whole song dedicated to him on her new album pic.twitter.com/CBtBRyOJ8z — audreyana (@audr3yana) October 15, 2018

Ariana Grande after her fans ask her to sing Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/owRH8ePuh1 — 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐔𝐩. (@n0m83r5) October 15, 2018

Everyone rushing on Twitter after finding out Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande broke up. pic.twitter.com/G7mbFXgzFt — Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) October 14, 2018

alexa play pete davidson by ariana grande pic.twitter.com/RAzgzo2nFS — 𝔧𝔞𝔡𝔞 🕷🕸 (@ItsJadaGainey) October 14, 2018

Me : *had a feeling that Ariana and Pete Davidson wouldn’t last * TMZ : “Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and engagement is called off “ Me : pic.twitter.com/0XC8FKC3Hh — kateconnolly (@kateconnolly031) October 14, 2018

Breaking news: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split Me: pic.twitter.com/alwUT4gvmE — Giuliana (@xoprincess19) October 15, 2018

me: eh i don’t care about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

TMZ: they broke up

also me: pic.twitter.com/YWjERKZdjX — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) October 14, 2018

On Saturday, Grande had been scheduled to perform at a fundraiser for cancer research.

The pop star pulled out of the event and her manager Scooter Braun gave a speech at the event, saying Grande was going through a difficult time.

Trevor Noah performed in her place.

Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died unexpectedly in September.

The God is a Woman singer called Miller her “dearest friend” in a tribute posted to Instagram.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” Grande, 25, wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it.”

Davidson and Grande are both yet to publicly confirm their split.

—With files from the Associated Press