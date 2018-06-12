Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson engaged after a few weeks of dating

Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson are engaged after dating for a few weeks.

According to multiple reports, the couple, who made their romance public in May, are completely in love and ready for the next step in their relationship.

A source told People magazine, “It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the couple is engaged, and reported that they’re “looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

The No Tears Left To Cry singer and Davidson, both 24, spilled the happy news at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles.

While neither Grande nor Davidson have confirmed the news, Grande did send out a cryptic Tweet on Monday afternoon (which has since been deleted) referencing the Broadway hit Wicked, writing: “Tell them how I’m defying gravity.”

On Monday afternoon, iHeartRadio posted a photo to Instagram of what looks like a giant diamond engagement ring on Grande’s ring finger from an interview with Big Boy last week.

On Monday night, Grande returned to Twitter and replied to fans sending their congratulations. She neither confirmed nor denied what the congratulations were for. (Warning: there is foul language contained in this conversation.)

i love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

Grande and Davidson have known each other since at least 2016, when she hosted an episode of SNL. Grande has a new album coming out this summer.

