Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26
Rapper Mac Miller has died at the age of 26.
TMZ and Variety have reported that Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, died of an apparent overdose.
He was found Friday at noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Miller has had a troubled history with drug abuse, which he has recalled in his dark lyrics.
In May, he was arrested and charged with a DUI and hit-and-run after crashing his car into a utility pole.
Miller was in a relationship with Ariana Grande, which ended in May.
After the crash, Grande tweeted “please take care of yourself.”
Other artists have since given their condolences on Twitter.
Miller’s most recent album, Swimming, was released on Aug. 3.
He was set to embark on a cross-country tour in October, which included a visit to Toronto’s Rebel music venue on Nov. 25.
Miller released five studio albums, with his debut studio album, Blue Slide Park, debuting at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.
