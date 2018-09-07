Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26

Rapper Mac Miller has died at the age of 26.

TMZ and Variety have reported that Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, died of an apparent overdose.

READ MORE: ‘What got me out was this desperation’: Toronto woman details struggle with substance abuse

He was found Friday at noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller has had a troubled history with drug abuse, which he has recalled in his dark lyrics.

In May, he was arrested and charged with a DUI and hit-and-run after crashing his car into a utility pole.

Miller was in a relationship with Ariana Grande, which ended in May.

WATCH: Aretha Franklin funeral: Ariana Grande sings tribute to Queen of Soul

After the crash, Grande tweeted “please take care of yourself.”

pls take care of yourself — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 17, 2018

Other artists have since given their condolences on Twitter.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Miller’s most recent album, Swimming, was released on Aug. 3.

He was set to embark on a cross-country tour in October, which included a visit to Toronto’s Rebel music venue on Nov. 25.

Miller released five studio albums, with his debut studio album, Blue Slide Park, debuting at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.