Pete Davidson opens up onstage at comedy show about split with Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson has broken his silence about his split with fiancée Ariana Grande.

Last week, it was revealed that Grande and Davidson had broken up and called off their engagement following their summer romance.

On Saturday night, the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live (SNL) star made his first appearance after the breakup, co-hosting the comedy show Judd & Pete for America with Judd Apatow at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson said to the crowd. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

Davidson moved into Grande’s US$16 million apartment in New York City while they were together. According to E!News, Davidson is “staying with family” and “doing fine” after the breakup.

During his set, Davidson also made a joke about covering all the tattoos he’s gotten dedicated to the 25-year-old Sweetener singer.

“Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun,” Davidson told the crowd. “I’m f**king 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me because she’d leave, that’s how bad it is.”

“So, obviously you know I, we [Ariana and I] broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos,” he later said.

“And it was like in a magazine, like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 per cent of it said yes,” Davidson told the audience. “So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s**t man. They’re literally f**king haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, f**k that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'”

Apatow thanked Davidson for showing up to the show following the split.

“Well, you put me on the flyer, I had to,” Davidson said, joking, “F**k my feelings.”

“I care more about America than your feelings, I do,” Apatow joked. “I care more about America than Pete’s feelings.”

“I feel like I am America,” Davidson said. “I’m a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the dick. You’re like, ‘Ah, that f**king poor kid. Hope he doesn’t kill himself.’ That’s America.”

Grande and Davidson reportedly began dating in May after Grande’s breakup with Mac Miller. Davidson and girlfriend Cazzie David also split around the same time.

TMZ claimed that the pair split up once having realized “that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off. We’re told the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.”

The Breathin’ singer and the SNL star got engaged a few weeks after they began dating.

The couple, who met when Grande guest-hosted SNL in 2014, confirmed their engagement in June when Davidson stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

Fallon put Davidson on the spot, telling him he didn’t have to get engaged to the pop star to come on the talk show.

Replied Davidson: “But I did, though.”

Grande wrote a song, titled Pete Davidson, from her most recent album, Sweetener.

Grande sang: “Universe must have my back, fell from the sky into my lap/And I know you know that you’re my soulmate and all that.”

Davidson mentioned the song — and whether he receives royalties from it — on the season premiere of SNL.

“You know, I don’t even get royalties for that ‘Pete Davidson’ song?” he said. “Like, if we break up, and we won’t — we will — but we won’t. I’m kidding. But in 10 years if, God forbid, that ever happened, there will be a song called ‘Pete Davidson’ playing in speakers at K-Mart and I’ll be working there.”

Grande broke her silence following the split last Tuesday. She took to Instagram, writing, “Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it’s hard not to bump news n stuff that i’m not tryna to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

Her absence from social media didn’t last long. She has posted many photos on her Instagram page, including a photo of the singer in the studio on Oct. 10.

She performed at the taping of A Very Wicked Halloween, which is a tribute to the play’s 15th anniversary. While she was performing she covered up one of her Davidson-inspired tattoos with a Band-Aid.

On Thursday, she was photographed walking around New York City with her friends.