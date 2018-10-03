Mac Miller Celebration of Life charity concert: John Mayer, Chance the Rapper, others to perform

The family of late Malcolm James McCormick (a.k.a. Mac Miller) has announced a charity concert to launch the brand-new Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF). Titled A Celebration of Life, the concert will also act as a tribute to the rapper’s legacy. The show takes place on Halloween and will feature an all-star lineup of musicians.

A concert poster, designed by Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick, was posted on the charity’s website. The lineup features a wide array of talent, including Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, Earl Sweatshirt, SZA, Ty Dolla $ign and Vince Staples.

“Come celebrate our brother Mac Miller w/ us,” Miguel tweeted out.

come celebrate our brother Mac Miller w us pic.twitter.com/VLt6GTh3C6 — Miguel (@Miguel) October 2, 2018

The MMCF was launched by Miller’s parents to support artistic youth who don’t have many opportunities. Miller’s family and estate will manage the charity alongside 4 Strikes management.

“In honour of Malcolm’s commitment to the arts, the MMCF will provide programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities; helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building,” reads the mission statement.

The MMCF represents something that was important to Miller: helping people in need express themselves. In a press release, Kelly Clancy, co-founder of 4 Strikes, said,

“His own personal evolution included a strong focus on building bridges and opening doors for anyone and everyone he encountered. We hope his ambitions to bring people together and to create new opportunities will continue to live through the MMCF. We know Malcolm would be appreciative and proud.”

Sharing her emotion and gratefulness, Miller’s mother Karen said, “The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life.”

Mac Miller fans across the globe are ecstatic, and many hope to get themselves a ticket to the celebratory L.A. show.

The 26-year old Best Day Ever singer died on Sept. 7. As of this writing, a cause of death is yet to be officially determined, however, it is suspected that he died of a drug overdose. He was very open throughout his career about his struggle with sobriety in both his music and with the press.

He is remembered by many as one of the greats in both performance and hip-hop producing. His legacy lives through his music, and now in the MMCF, where his ideas of activism can become a reality.

A Celebration of Life takes place Oct. 31 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Tickets will be available through the MMCF website on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to the MMCF in order to assist the youth of underserved communities with resources and opportunities for their future endeavours.

