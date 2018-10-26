Ariana Grande announces North American ‘Sweetener’ tour

The Dangerous Woman is back.
Ariana Grande revealed plans for her upcoming Sweetener tour Thursday evening. The world tour will commence with a 42-date leg across North America, spanning from March to June of 2019.
The announcement came during a troubling period for the Bang Bang singer. For undisclosed reasons, her engagement with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson was recently called off. That wasn’t long after the overdose death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.
But it seems as though the 25-year old is already prepared to go and conquer the world with her music once more.
On Wednesday night, someone asked her “are [you] giving us dates tomorrow?” She almost immediately replied with, “yes tbh” and signed off for the evening to continue working shortly after.
The tour announcement proceeded the next morning after Grande teased her fans with a simple tweet which read, “hi.”
In an interview with Billboard, her manager, Scooter Braun, revealed he plans everything but lets her make the announcements whenever she’s ready. “Whenever I hear she teased anything online, I have a heart attack. If she announces a tour, it means she’s ready.” He added:
“Ariana is an extremely strong, incredible person and she’s shown the world that. Whatever she’s going through, she has an amazing way of triumphantly coming back with incredible records that last forever. [She] expresses herself through her music, and that will always be her therapy.”
He gave fans something to look forward to by concluding, “I think people are going to see some very cool announcements coming very soon.” He added, “stay tuned.”
Twitter was good to her so-called “Arianators” for another big reason, as the pop star hinted at plans for her fifth record on Wednesday evening. She wrote, “I’m v[ery] excited for dis next one too.”
The vague statement had her feed blow up with fan questions and shortly launched into an all-out Q&A session in which she told all.
Bear in mind that her latest album, Sweetener (2018), was released only in August and is still dominating the Billboard and radio charts.
A fan pleaded, “Don’t end Sweetener era too soon pls.” She replied, “of [course] not, we[‘re] jus[t] gonna have both at once if [you’re] down.”
Grande is not one to keep secrets and she certainly works hard for her fans. So it seems possible that she’ll merge her new album in with the Sweetener tour.
An exclusive presale for American Express cardholders will begin on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. ET. It ends on Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.
General public ticket sales begin on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.
March 18 — Albany, N.Y. — Times Union Center
March 20 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden
March 22 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center
March 25 — Washington, D.C. — Capitol One Arena
March 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. — Wells Fargo Center
March 28 — Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 — Uncasville, Ct. — Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 — Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre
April 3 — Toronto, Ont. — Scotiabank Arena
April 5 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena
April 7 — Chicago, Ill. — United Center
April 10 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center
April 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 — St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center
April 15 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Fiserv Forum
April 17 — St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center
April 18 — Omaha, Nev. — CHI Health Center
April 20 — Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center
April 22 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 — Edmonton, Alt. — Rogers Place
April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena
April 30 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center
May 2 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center
May 3 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center
May 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Staples Center
May 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Forum
May 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. — Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center
May 19 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
May 21 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
May 23 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 — New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center
May 28 — Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena
May 29 — Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center
May 31 — Miami, Fla. — American Airlines Arena
June 4 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena
June 7 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena
June 8 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena
June 10 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center
June 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena
June 14 — Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center
June 18 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden
