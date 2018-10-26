Ariana Grande announces North American ‘Sweetener’ tour

The Dangerous Woman is back.

Ariana Grande revealed plans for her upcoming Sweetener tour Thursday evening. The world tour will commence with a 42-date leg across North America, spanning from March to June of 2019.

The announcement came during a troubling period for the Bang Bang singer. For undisclosed reasons, her engagement with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson was recently called off. That wasn’t long after the overdose death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

But it seems as though the 25-year old is already prepared to go and conquer the world with her music once more.

On Wednesday night, someone asked her “are [you] giving us dates tomorrow?” She almost immediately replied with, “yes tbh” and signed off for the evening to continue working shortly after.

The tour announcement proceeded the next morning after Grande teased her fans with a simple tweet which read, “hi.”

hi — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2018

In an interview with Billboard, her manager, Scooter Braun, revealed he plans everything but lets her make the announcements whenever she’s ready. “Whenever I hear she teased anything online, I have a heart attack. If she announces a tour, it means she’s ready.” He added:

“Ariana is an extremely strong, incredible person and she’s shown the world that. Whatever she’s going through, she has an amazing way of triumphantly coming back with incredible records that last forever. [She] expresses herself through her music, and that will always be her therapy.”

He gave fans something to look forward to by concluding, “I think people are going to see some very cool announcements coming very soon.” He added, “stay tuned.”

Twitter was good to her so-called “Arianators” for another big reason, as the pop star hinted at plans for her fifth record on Wednesday evening. She wrote, “I’m v[ery] excited for dis next one too.”

The vague statement had her feed blow up with fan questions and shortly launched into an all-out Q&A session in which she told all.

but yea i’m v excited for dis next one too — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

Bear in mind that her latest album, Sweetener (2018), was released only in August and is still dominating the Billboard and radio charts.

A fan pleaded, “Don’t end Sweetener era too soon pls.” She replied, “of [course] not, we[‘re] jus[t] gonna have both at once if [you’re] down.”

ofc not …. we jus gonna have both at once if u down https://t.co/r9ErZLNgqP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

Grande is not one to keep secrets and she certainly works hard for her fans. So it seems possible that she’ll merge her new album in with the Sweetener tour.

An exclusive presale for American Express cardholders will begin on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. ET. It ends on Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.

General public ticket sales begin on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.

Sweetener North American 2019 tour dates

March 18 — Albany, N.Y. — Times Union Center

March 20 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden

March 22 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center

March 25 — Washington, D.C. — Capitol One Arena

March 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. — Wells Fargo Center

March 28 — Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 — Uncasville, Ct. — Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 — Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre

April 3 — Toronto, Ont. — Scotiabank Arena

April 5 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena

April 7 — Chicago, Ill. — United Center

April 10 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center

April 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 13 — St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center

April 15 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Fiserv Forum

April 17 — St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

April 18 — Omaha, Nev. — CHI Health Center

April 20 — Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center

April 22 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25 — Edmonton, Alt. — Rogers Place

April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

April 30 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

May 2 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center

May 3 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center

May 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Staples Center

May 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Forum

May 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. — Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center

May 19 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

May 21 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

May 23 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 — New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center

May 28 — Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena

May 29 — Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center

May 31 — Miami, Fla. — American Airlines Arena

June 4 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena

June 7 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

June 8 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena

June 10 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center

June 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena

June 14 — Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center

June 18 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden

