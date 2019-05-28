Ariana Grande, fans react to questionable wax figure of the singer
Ariana Grande and her fans were left confused after a new wax figure of the NASA singer was unveiled.
On May 21, Madame Tussauds London announced that the new wax figure of Grande would be on display for five weeks and posted some photos of the wax singer.
“I just wanna talk,” the 25-year-old pop star commented on a picture of her wax figure posted by another Instagram account.
READ MORE: Justin Bieber lashes out at TV host for accusing him of lip-synching
Madame Tussauds London previously asked Twitter users to help determine which style to use for the new Grande figure. They were given the options “Classic Ari,” “Sassy Ari” or “Princess Ari.”
WATCH: Ariana Grande is the new face of Givenchy
The winning option was “Classic Ari,” which included an oversized sweatshirt, over-the-knee boots and Grande’s classic high ponytail.
“Marking the first time the Grammy Award winner’s figure will appear at Madame Tussauds’ flagship London location, fans were asked to decide which famous Ariana look the figure should rock for the five-week residency,” the official museum website read. “Perhaps unsurprisingly, the winning vote sees Ariana’s figure styled in the Thank U, Next singer’s trademark oversized jumper, statement over-the-knee boots and signature ponytail, complete with braids and hair rings.”
READ MORE: Meek Mill claims he was denied entry at ‘racist’ Las Vegas hotel
Grande’s fans seemed to agree with her and began to tweet about how the wax figure doesn’t resemble the Break up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored singer.
Representatives for Madame Tussauds have not responded to the criticism.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.