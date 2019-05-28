Ariana Grande, fans react to questionable wax figure of the singer

Ariana Grande and her fans were left confused after a new wax figure of the NASA singer was unveiled.

On May 21, Madame Tussauds London announced that the new wax figure of Grande would be on display for five weeks and posted some photos of the wax singer.

You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕#MTLxAri #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/gnd58eCGhC — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 21, 2019

“I just wanna talk,” the 25-year-old pop star commented on a picture of her wax figure posted by another Instagram account.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber lashes out at TV host for accusing him of lip-synching

Madame Tussauds London previously asked Twitter users to help determine which style to use for the new Grande figure. They were given the options “Classic Ari,” “Sassy Ari” or “Princess Ari.”

WATCH: Ariana Grande is the new face of Givenchy

The winning option was “Classic Ari,” which included an oversized sweatshirt, over-the-knee boots and Grande’s classic high ponytail.

“Marking the first time the Grammy Award winner’s figure will appear at Madame Tussauds’ flagship London location, fans were asked to decide which famous Ariana look the figure should rock for the five-week residency,” the official museum website read. “Perhaps unsurprisingly, the winning vote sees Ariana’s figure styled in the Thank U, Next singer’s trademark oversized jumper, statement over-the-knee boots and signature ponytail, complete with braids and hair rings.”

READ MORE: Meek Mill claims he was denied entry at ‘racist’ Las Vegas hotel

Grande’s fans seemed to agree with her and began to tweet about how the wax figure doesn’t resemble the Break up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored singer.

i look more like ariana grande than this wax figure of ariana grande https://t.co/YuRsiEvnOH — daisy (@yourenoIover) May 22, 2019

tell that wax figure to move so i can see ariana's wax figure. — ter (@reputertion) May 24, 2019

I hate Ariana's new wax figure. Its not her face. She deserves more respect you know. She's the best pop female singer in the world and all you can do was this. Even older wax figures were a little bit better but this no way. They need to Create a new one beacuse this ain't it.🤨 pic.twitter.com/1WIGQ6nxDp — Jaka Rojko (@rojko_jaka) May 24, 2019

This is Frankie Grande in a wig https://t.co/Cg5slXtWFX — lmknth (@lmknth) May 22, 2019

Has anybody noticed the the @ArianaGrande wax figure looks like Kylie Jenner before plastic surgery? I mean, you see it. pic.twitter.com/ORQThONV7q — Syd Berray (@s_berray08) May 26, 2019

Am I the only one who thinks Madame Tussaud’s did a bad job with their Ariana Grande Wax Figure?…. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jztrCboqUx — Holly Smith (@hollyvlogs) May 24, 2019

This Ariana Grande wax figure is actually offensive pic.twitter.com/2m6mteqaKv — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) May 24, 2019

This is what you expect the wax figure to sound like….. pic.twitter.com/nXvvz7GEgs — Gracie x (@graciecutter) May 26, 2019

this wax figure looks nothing like Ariana pic.twitter.com/7VrOqyOW5r — Nemo ♡ (@ArianatorIsland) May 21, 2019

Representatives for Madame Tussauds have not responded to the criticism.