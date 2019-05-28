Entertainment
May 28, 2019 4:07 pm

Ariana Grande, fans react to questionable wax figure of the singer

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

(L-R): The real Ariana Grande and Madame Tussauds London's wax figure of Ariana Grande.

Getty Images
A A

Ariana Grande and her fans were left confused after a new wax figure of the NASA singer was unveiled.

On May 21, Madame Tussauds London announced that the new wax figure of Grande would be on display for five weeks and posted some photos of the wax singer.

“I just wanna talk,” the 25-year-old pop star commented on a picture of her wax figure posted by another Instagram account.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber lashes out at TV host for accusing him of lip-synching

Madame Tussauds London previously asked Twitter users to help determine which style to use for the new Grande figure. They were given the options “Classic Ari,” “Sassy Ari” or “Princess Ari.”

WATCH: Ariana Grande is the new face of Givenchy

The winning option was “Classic Ari,” which included an oversized sweatshirt, over-the-knee boots and Grande’s classic high ponytail.

“Marking the first time the Grammy Award winner’s figure will appear at Madame Tussauds’ flagship London location, fans were asked to decide which famous Ariana look the figure should rock for the five-week residency,” the official museum website read. “Perhaps unsurprisingly, the winning vote sees Ariana’s figure styled in the Thank U, Next singer’s trademark oversized jumper, statement over-the-knee boots and signature ponytail, complete with braids and hair rings.”

Ariana Grande’s wax figure is unveiled at Madame Tussauds, London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

READ MORE: Meek Mill claims he was denied entry at ‘racist’ Las Vegas hotel

Grande’s fans seemed to agree with her and began to tweet about how the wax figure doesn’t resemble the Break up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored singer.

Representatives for Madame Tussauds have not responded to the criticism.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande 2019
ariana grande instagram
ariana grande madame tussauds
ariana grande reaction
ariana grande reacts to wax figure
ariana grande twitter
ariana grande wax figure
bad wax figures

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.