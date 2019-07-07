Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dead at age 20

Actor Cameron Boyce, best known for his work with Disney and for starring alongside Adam Sandler in the Grown Ups franchise, has passed away at age 20.
Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, tweeted his condolences on behalf of the company Sunday morning.
The actor’s family also confirmed the news to NBC, CNN and ABC early Sunday morning.
His family confirmed to NBC and a number of other outlets that the young star suffered a seizure due to an ongoing medical condition.
“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” his family said in a statement to NBC.
Boyce had starred in a number of popular television shows and feature films, including Disney’s Jessie, the film series Descendants, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2 and Eagle Eye. The actor received a Daytime Emmy award in 2017.
In addition, Boyce was an avid supporter of Thirst Project, a non-profit that raises awareness about the global water crisis, among other charitable endeavours.
Fans, fellow Disney Stars and other members of the entertainment industry took to Twitter to express their sadness at the news and send condolences to the family.
Adam Sandler, who Boyce worked with on the Grown Ups franchise tweeted out a statement Sunday morning expressing sadness and offering condolences to Boyce’s family.
“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented and decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken.”
Joshua Rush, who stars in the Disney Channel series “Andi Mack,” described Boyce as someone he looked up to.
YouTube and Vine star Thomas Sanders also expressed his shock and sadness at Boyce’s passing, calling the “Grown Ups” star a “young and talented individual who seemed to have a wonderful outlook on the world.”
His family has asked for privacy at this time.
