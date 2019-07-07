Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dead at age 20

Actor Cameron Boyce, best known for his work with Disney and for starring alongside Adam Sandler in the Grown Ups franchise, has passed away at age 20.

Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, tweeted his condolences on behalf of the company Sunday morning.

“The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce , who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends,” Iger wrote.



The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 7, 2019

The actor’s family also confirmed the news to NBC, CNN and ABC early Sunday morning.

His family confirmed to NBC and a number of other outlets that the young star suffered a seizure due to an ongoing medical condition.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” his family said in a statement to NBC.

Boyce had starred in a number of popular television shows and feature films, including Disney’s Jessie, the film series Descendants, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2 and Eagle Eye. The actor received a Daytime Emmy award in 2017.

In addition, Boyce was an avid supporter of Thirst Project, a non-profit that raises awareness about the global water crisis, among other charitable endeavours.

Fans, fellow Disney Stars and other members of the entertainment industry took to Twitter to express their sadness at the news and send condolences to the family.

Adam Sandler, who Boyce worked with on the Grown Ups franchise tweeted out a statement Sunday morning expressing sadness and offering condolences to Boyce’s family.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented and decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken.”

I just learned of Cameron Boyce’s passing and I am completely, utterly devastated. Cameron has a sweet soul, always was learning, and always tried to pass that knowledge along to others. When I joined the Disney Channel, he became someone I looked up to. — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) July 7, 2019

Joshua Rush, who stars in the Disney Channel series “Andi Mack,” described Boyce as someone he looked up to.

He lives on there. He lives on in the things he created and worked for. And he lives on in the hearts and minds of his fans, and the people who he touched. I would not be the same person without the head start and knowledge that Cameron gave me. I was honored to know him. — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) July 7, 2019

YouTube and Vine star Thomas Sanders also expressed his shock and sadness at Boyce’s passing, calling the “Grown Ups” star a “young and talented individual who seemed to have a wonderful outlook on the world.”

I’m… so… taken aback and sad about the passing of Cameron Boyce. Such a young and talented individual who seemed to have a wonderful outlook on the world and did his best raising money for good causes while he had his platform. Rest In Peace, Cameron. Oh my gosh. — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) July 7, 2019

His family has asked for privacy at this time.

More to come.