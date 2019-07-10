Cameron Boyce co-star Dove Cameron breaks silence on his death: ‘My system is still in shock’

Dove Cameron broke her silence on the death of her Descendants costar Cameron Boyce.

The 23-year-old actress posted a six-part video to Instagram on Tuesday saying that her “system is still in shock” from the news.

“I felt really weird about posting about Cameron on social media because I felt really emotional and private and intimate. And social media is the opposite of that,” she said at the beginning of her video post.

Cameron read a handwritten note to her late co-star.

“The only way to get through it right now is to… be expressive and connective, so I wrote something that I’m gonna try to read,” the Liv and Maddie actress said.

“The last 72 hours have felt like two weeks and I have spent them trying to make my thoughts and feelings into words.

“I’ve been unsuccessful thinking about trying to summarize something where there are no adequate words in the English language… My system is still in shock, my brain is still foggy and full of holes.”

She sent her condolences to Boyce’s family.

“My heart aches for you. I’m broken for you,” she said. “I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage of how you must feel.”

“Cameron was one of my favourite people alive in the world, though I know that’s not unique to me. Cameron was magic, an earth angel,” she shared. “Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns… I can’t count the amount of times on my hands we ruined something because we couldn’t stop making each other laugh.”

The actress concluded her video by saying goodbye to her friend and co-star.

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother,” she said. “You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled, but you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted, hope-filled and love-filled human beings who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this earth.

“I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you and all the better for knowing you.”

Boyce, best known for his role as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants, died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson. He was 20.

According to a press release published Monday, the actor was found unresponsive in his home on July 6 and authorities were called. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

An autopsy was performed on Monday and the cause of death was “deferred pending further investigation,” the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced in a press release.

Boyce’s family released a statement Sunday saying he “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure that was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the family statement said.

A Boyce family spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that the actor’s seizure was a result of an ongoing condition that has been identified by his family as epilepsy.

On Sunday, Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, thanked everyone for their “love and support.”

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” Victor tweeted. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough. — Victor Boyce (@TheVictorBoyce) July 7, 2019

—With files from the Associated Press