‘Love Island U.K.’ crowns winners in shocking finale

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Love Island Season 5 finale.

ITV2’s hit reality series Love Island crowned the winners for Season 5 of the show on Monday night.

Presenter Caroline Flack announced 21-year-old Amber Gill and 24-year-old Greg O’Shea as the winners on the show’s shocking finale, with the pair beating out Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, who each had odds of 4/5, according to bookmaker William Hill.

“Tommy and Molly-Mae are the clear favourites to win the show and have been all series,” said William Hill’s spokesman Joe Crilly.

The winning couple receives £50,000 ($80,095) in prize money, which they will share between them after Love Island, a show featuring a cast of singles who are looking for a summer of love and romance in Majorca, Spain.

Gill is a beauty therapist and model from Newcastle, and O’Shea is a rugby player from Limerick, Ireland.

Gill had been in the villa since Season 5 began at the start of June, but O’Shea joined the show earlier this month.

When congratulating the winning couple, second-place winner Fury said: “Amber has had a hard time in here. She deserves everything that’s coming to her.”

Gill said she “actually can’t believe” they won.

“It’s amazing, I have no words,” she added.

O’Shea said he “never thought this was going to happen… not at any stage did I think this was going to happen. I wasn’t even in the villa two weeks ago. I wasn’t even here two weeks ago.”

“It would be fair to say I’ve had quite a journey in the villa this summer. There have been so many highs, but I’ve still had some quite low lows,” Gill said during the finale.

She continued: “[Greg] came in in the 11th hour. Just when I thought there was nothing left for me in the villa, everything changed. He picked me up when I was at my most vulnerable and helped me rediscover my smile.”

Gill said her time in the villa has “been absolutely wild… a rollercoaster of emotion.”

During the finale, Gill told O’Shea: “Thank you for helping build me back up. You’ve always been so sweet and lovely to me and you’ve managed to bring out my soft side, which not many realized existed.”

In typical Love Island style — this happens every year during the finale — O’Shea was given the option to “steal” the prize money in full for himself before deciding to share it with Gill.

Fury and Hague finished in second place, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds were in third and Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins in fourth place.

Many Love Island fans on social media were shocked that O’Shea won after joining the series so late.

Greg worked for a fortnight, bagged £25K and a beautiful woman in Amber. Definition of Winning!! ❤️ #loveislandfinal #loveisland pic.twitter.com/EF8gW7qWdO — Chizzy (@chizzyakudolu) July 29, 2019

Wait…Amber and Greg met 12 DAYS ago and beat Molly and Tommy who’ve been screaming fairytales for 8 weeks? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/tpjJzu22hI — macy may 🌞 (@macymmartin) July 29, 2019

Amber was the first person to walk into the villa, Greg was the last person and they just won together, that’s mad #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RhwrlQy78W — h (@hayleyskordei) July 29, 2019

The producers watching Greg and Amber win after pushing the Molly Mae and Tommy narrative for weeks #loveisland pic.twitter.com/JaMhJTR7QH — Emily (@Emily_Macleod9) July 29, 2019

Greg really came in for 2 weeks secured the bag and a pengers and cut like #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/T2vsDAVaSz — ⁉️ (@RR_Dheero) July 29, 2019

Caroline Flack: "The winners of Love Island 2019 winners are… Amber & Greg!"

Fiat 500 Twitter right now: #LoveIsland #LoveIslandFinalpic.twitter.com/Zx3RBBx1qt — Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) July 29, 2019

greg came in for 2 days and finessed 25k #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nVHaFtU4nH — 👼🏼 (@fannyfIutters) July 29, 2019

Others were very proud of the couple for winning.

Couldn’t be prouder of us all for voting for the right couple to win #loveisland this year. A lot of madness went down for Amber but we truly righted all those wrongs. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Enjgx0Kung — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) July 29, 2019

I want someone who looks at me like Greg looks at Amber #LoveIsland #loveIslandfinal pic.twitter.com/IKTsK0qU7S — Adam (@AdamOConnor57) July 29, 2019

Everyone when they found out Amber & Greg won….#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CHOkQVXzQa — DUNCAN (@sftyduncan) July 29, 2019

amber & greg deserve the entire world, can’t wait to see what the future holds for them #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NvAwWd8iCB — tweeter (@luvislandtweets) July 29, 2019

the whole of the uk because amber and greg won #loveIslandfinal #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/57Ap4sPW2Q — woodlandxeyes1 (@woodlandxeyes1) July 29, 2019

Everyone when Caroline said Greg and Amber #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/W33bebNtvd — kaya (@kayaa_14) July 29, 2019