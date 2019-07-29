A$AP Rocky fan arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘blow up’ Swedish embassy

An A$AP Rocky fan was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly threatening to blow up the Swedish embassy in Washington, D.C.

According to an affidavit, a woman approached the front entrance of the House of Sweden, “placed a bag down near the entrance… threw liquid from a glass Coca Cola bottle at the doorway to the House of Sweden and yelled out ‘I’m going to blow this motherf—er up!'”

The suspect allegedly returned the next day and entered the embassy, where she began “cursing and screaming at embassy personnel and a student tour group, making statements about American rapper, A$AP Rocky,” court documents state. A$AP Rocky is currently being held at a prison in Sweden.

She also walked toward a teepee display, “kicked a teepee, and proceeded to kick over a coffee table in the lobby of the House of Sweden,” according to the documents.

The suspect refused to leave the premises “and instead sat down on the floor of the Embassy and stated ‘Call the police, I am not leaving,'” the documents allege.

The woman was placed under arrest at the scene by United States Secret Service agents.

A police report shows Rebecca Kanter has been charged with destruction of property and unlawful entry.

According to the legal documents, Kanter posted several statements to her social media accounts, saying: “Why isn’t it breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night… Why aren’t I getting press for ASAP.”

A Swedish prosecutor charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month in a case that has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists as well as U.S. President Donald Trump.

The rapper has been in custody since July 3 as authorities investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in on June 30 before appearing at a music festival.

Last Thursday, prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement that he had filed charges against the Sundress rapper and two others “suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defence and provocation.”

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and the other two suspects will remain in custody until trial.

The prosecutor has recommended that the Stockholm District Court set aside three days for the trial, which defence lawyer Slobodan Jovicic said is expected to start on Tuesday. The charges can carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Trump lashed out at Sweden after A$AP Rocky was charged with assault over the fight in Stockholm.

Trump reacted on Twitter, saying he is “very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven,” whom he personally lobbied, “for being unable to act.”

Trump called on Sweden to “Treat Americans fairly!” and “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM,” adding: “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around.”

He’s also used the popular hashtag ”#FreeRocky.”

—With files from the Associated Press