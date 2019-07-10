Following A$AP Rocky arrest, other U.S. rappers boycott Sweden

While A$AP Rocky remains in prison following an altercation in Sweden, many rappers are speaking out in support of him.

Rocky was ordered by a Swedish court on Friday to be held in pretrial detention for two weeks while police investigate a fight in downtown Stockholm.

The Fashion Killa rapper and three other people were arrested after a performance at the Smash Festival in Stockholm.

On Monday, Tyler, the Creator announced that he will not be returning to Sweden — ever.

“No more Sweden for me, ever,” the See You Again rapper tweeted.

no more sweden for me, ever — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 8, 2019

He sent a followup tweet, writing the rapper’s nickname three times: “FLACKO FLACKO FLACKO.”

FLACKO FLACKO FLACKO — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 8, 2019

Rapper Schoolboy Q quoted Tyler, the Creator’s tweet and said he would also be boycotting Sweden.

Lil Yachty tweeted: “Me 3 will never hit Sweden again… #freeflacko.”

Me 3 will never hit Sweden again… #freeflacko https://t.co/LRXoxGJtM9 — cookin up LB3 (@lilyachty) July 8, 2019

T.I. posted Tyler, the Creator and Schoolboy Q’s tweets on Instagram.

“Welp… There it is… Sweden’s now officially outside of the culture on the NO GO LIST!!! Until they #FreeFlacko It’s UP!!!!” the About the Money rapper wrote.

A$AP Rocky could face six years in prison if convicted of aggravated assault charges after an altercation took place between the rapper’s entourage and two men earlier this month.

The Purple Swag rapper has appealed his case to Sweden’s Supreme Court.

On July 5, A$AP Mob member A$AP Ferg wrote about the Pretty Flacko rapper’s incarceration, alleging he was being held in solitary confinement.

“He’s in Sweden locked up in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privileges. They are trying to keep him there for 2 weeks and if convicted he will be looking at 6 years just for defending himself in a fight. He was no way in form the aggressor in this ordeal. Pray for justice #freeflacko,” A$AP Ferg wrote on Instagram.

The 30-year-old rapper’s supporters have also started a Change.org petition for his freedom.

The petition, titled #JusticeForRocky, was created by A$AP Mob and alleges A$AP Rocky and his colleagues have been denied their right to counsel.

“Upon being detained, Rocky was denied his request to counsel, which is in violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to which Sweden is a signatory,” the petition reads.

It continues: “Everyone has the same rights to be treated fairly upon detainment and should be given fair and equal access to such rights. Since, he has been allowed to visit with a U.S. Embassy consult and attorney, but only in the presence of Swedish officials. It is extremely troubling and worrisome that the laws are not being applied equally in these circumstances.”

The petition also says that A$AP Mob filed “an appeal with the Swedish Supreme Court to have Rocky released from the inhumane conditions and the clear violation of human rights,” but the filing was rejected, which means he will “remain in prison for two weeks.”

“The conditions of the facility are horrific. Some of the inhumane conditions Rocky and his colleagues are facing at the Stockholm Detention Center include 24-7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life-sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions,” the petition alleges.

It also states that A$AP Rocky and the other three people arrested could remain in jail until a trial is scheduled for “mid- to end of August.”

“To keep Rocky and his colleagues in jail pending the lengthy trial proceedings is a punishment before the fact, with no due process. Join us in the #JusticeForRocky movement and demand that Rocky be released from Swedish officials immediately,” the petition reads.

Stand in support and request Rocky’s release from Swedish officials! Sign the petition and join the movement at https://t.co/Yapx5a29of #JusticeForRocky pic.twitter.com/HNFVmwUDNi — A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) July 9, 2019

Prison governor Fredrik Wallin spoke to People and discredited A$AP Mob’s description of the prison.

“The Swedish Prison and Probation Service has a policy not to comment on individual cases or prisoners,” Wallin told the publication. “However, we can refute the picture of prison Kronoberg [where A$AP Rocky is being held] which is described in the article in TMZ. To exemplify, prison staff and prisoners drink the same municipal tap water.”

On Friday, a Swedish Prosecution Office spokesman told CBS News the 30-year-old rapper was arrested for suspected “gross assault” but declined to provide further details.

Prosecutors said in a statement that an investigation remained in the “initial” stages and thus no information about any evidence would be given.

“They were attacked, and he made use of self-defence,” said defence lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja, adding that the rapper would appeal the ruling.

A$AP Rocky had to cancel performances in Norway and Poland. He was also set to headline Wireless Festival in London last Sunday.

On June 30, a video emerged online that allegedly showed A$AP Rocky throwing a man through the air.

The video was published to Stockholm news outlets, and the rapper posted videos of his own to his Instagram account.

In the video, the man who the rapper allegedly threw is seen harassing A$AP Rocky and his entourage on the streets of Stockholm.

In the Goldie rapper’s videos, two young men can be seen following A$AP Rocky and his entourage even after his security tells them to leave.

On Instagram, he described the people following him as “drug addicts” that “are not my fans.”

“We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls [sic] butts who passed, give me a break,” A$AP Rocky captioned the video he posted on July 2.

In the video, the rapper repeatedly tells the pair of young men that he does not want to fight them.

“We don’t wanna fight y’all, we not trying to go to jail … It’s OK, bro, chill,” A$AP Rocky can be heard saying in the video.

He posted another video to Instagram, writing: “I’m innocent. They trynna [sic] arrest me out here now, SMH [shake my head].”

At one point in the video, one of the men following A$AP Rocky appears to hit the rapper’s security guard with a large pair of headphones.

“Hits security in face with headphones then follow us,” A$AP Rocky wrote.

