Trudeau congratulates Trump on his 2nd U.S. election win

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined world leaders in congratulating Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected President of the United States,” Trudeau wrote in a Wednesday morning post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world. I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations.”

Trudeau also issued an official statement, noting what Canada and the U.S. accomplished during Trump’s first term as president, including negotiating the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

“Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful partnership,” Trudeau said in the statement.

“We are neighbours and friends, united by a shared history, common values, and steadfast ties between our peoples. We are also each other’s largest trade partners and our economies are deeply intertwined.

“We look forward to working with President-elect Trump and his administration, including on issues such as trade, investment, and continental peace and security.”

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday, Trudeau had said: “My job as Canadian prime minister has always been to work with whomever the Americans elect to be their President and make sure that I’m standing up for Canadian values, Canadian interests and Canadian jobs and that’s exactly what I’m going to continue to do.”

Trump’s second non-consecutive term in the White House comes after the Associated Press called the race for the Republican candidate over Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris.

As of AP’s projection Wednesday morning, Trump had secured 277 electoral votes to 224 for Harris.

A total of 270 electoral votes are needed to clinch the U.S. presidency.

World leaders from across the globe have reacted to Trump’s win, extending their congratulations.

Besides Trudeau, leaders from the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, Israel, India, Japan and many others have congratulated Trump.