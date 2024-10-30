Canada’s NATO target plan unclear, PBO says as U.S. election ups stakes

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s plan to hit NATO’s defence spending target remains unclear and the current forecast for increasing military spending is based on “erroneous” economic projections, according to the federal fiscal watchdog.

The report from the parliamentary budget officer (PBO), Yves Giroux, on Wednesday comes just a week before the U.S. election, the outcome of which could have security implications for Canada.

Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has often complained about other NATO members who don’t spend the agreed-on two per cent of their GDP on defence, has warned that the United States may not defend allies who are not meeting this target.

He has also said he would “encourage” Russia to attack so-called “delinquent” NATO nations.

The military alliance is founded on the principle of collective defence — that an attack against one member is an attack against all and will yield a joint response.

Story continues below advertisement

At this year’s NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged that Canada will reach the alliance’s target of two per cent of the gross domestic product on defence by 2032, but he gave no specifics on how that benchmark will be achieved.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The government has not released any figures showing how it plans to meet the 2% target by 2032-33,” the PBO said in its news release.

Canada’s updated defence policy also forecasts spending will rise from 1.37 per cent of GDP currently to 1.76 per cent by 2030.

The PBO said the 1.76 per cent figure is “based on an erroneous GDP forecast” and according to the watchdog’s own analysis, the projected defence spending reaches only 1.58 per cent of GDP by 2029-30.

2:12 Trudeau vows Canada will reach NATO defence spending target by 2032

NATO members agreed to the two per cent target in 2014 but Canada has long fallen short.

Story continues below advertisement

In order for Canada to meet its pledge, the country will have to increase its annual military spending to $81.9 billion by the 2032-33 fiscal year, the PBO said.

This means defence spending will have to nearly double the $41 billion that is projected for 2024-25.

Canada’s defence budget has grown by more than 57 per cent since 2014, and it is estimated at $29.9 billion for this year.

In pure dollar value, Canada ranks seventh among NATO allies, according to the alliance. But in share of GDP spent on defence, Canada ranks fifth to last out of 31 member nations.

When pledging Canada’s timeline for meeting the NATO target, Trudeau said in July: “We continually step up and punch above our weight, something that isn’t always reflected in the crass mathematical calculation that certain people turn to very quickly, which is why we’ve always questioned the two per cent as the ‘be all and end all.’”

A leaked Pentagon assessment obtained by the Washington Post last year said Trudeau had told NATO officials Canada would never meet the alliance’s target.

More to come…