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Canada

Marigold fined $120K for injury on Valley Line West LRT construction site in 2023

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 6:03 pm
1 min read
The two-kilometer-long concrete elevated section of track for the Valley Line West LRT by West Edmonton Mall is now complete, and the giant gantry crane is coming down. Wednesday, October 8, 2025. View image in full screen
The two-kilometre-long concrete elevated section of track for the Valley Line West LRT by West Edmonton Mall is now complete, and the giant gantry crane is coming down. Oct. 8, 2025. Global News
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The company building the west leg of the Valley Line LRT has been fined after one of its workers was seriously hurt on the job three summers ago.

Workers were finishing post-tensioning of a segment of the Valley Line West on June 23, 2023, when one of them was injured by equipment.

The province said that as a jack was pressured up, the concrete crumbled, causing the tensioning bar and the jack to hit and seriously injure the worker.

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Marigold Infrastructure Partners Inc. pleaded guilty on May 26 to one count under provincial health and safety rules for failing to properly keep equipment safe.

The Crown withdrew 13 other charges as well as charges against two other related entities, the province said in a news release Friday. The company was fined $120,000.

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Both sides have up to 30 days to appeal the conviction or penalty.

The Valley Line is a public-private partnership being built by Marigold Infrastructure Partners, which is made up of a team from French civil engineering and construction firm Colas and American technology-focused defence, intelligence and infrastructure engineering firm Parsons.

The $2.6-billion, 14-kilometre west leg is the second phase of the Valley Line — a 27-kilometre, low-floor LRT line that will connect Mill Woods in the southeast to Lewis Farms in the west end via downtown Edmonton.

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