Politics

Doug Ford says ‘time to bet big’ on Ontario-U.S. relationship after Trump win

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 6, 2024 9:10 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has congratulated U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on another term in office as the Associated Press has projected him as the winner of the U.S. election.

“I want to offer my congratulations to Donald Trump and JD Vance on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America,” Ford said.

“Ontario and the United States share one of the most important and enduring friendships in the world, built on strong economic ties, shared values, national security interests and integrated supply chains.”

Ford released the statement on Wednesday morning, adding he is looking forward to working with U.S. leaders at the federal, state and local levels.

“I am optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead for more trade and co-operation between Ontario and the United States,” Ford continued.

“We have enormous potential to provide the critical minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries and other new technologies and as a safe and secure source for the clean and reliable nuclear energy needed to power America’s economic growth.”

According to the Associated Press, Tuesday’s U.S. election saw Republican candidate Trump win another non-consecutive term at the White House. Trump defeated Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris.

So far, the Associated Press indicates as of Wednesday morning that Trump has won 277 electoral college votes — only 270 is needed to win. Meanwhile, Harris has 244 electoral college votes. In total there are 538 electoral college votes.

“Now is the time to bet big on the U.S.-Ontario relationship,” Ford said.

Other Canadian politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also congratulated Trump in a post on X.

“The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world,” Trudeau said. “I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

