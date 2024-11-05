U.S. election live results map: Trump wins presidency

Donald Trump is the winner of the U.S. presidential election, having defeated Kamala Harris.

This means he will return to the White House for a second non-consecutive term.

Global News has live, real-time results of the 2024 U.S. election in the map above.

Story continues below advertisement

How many Electoral College votes are there?

There are 538 Electoral College votes up for grabs in the 2024 U.S. Election.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

To win the presidency, Donald Trump needed to secure at least 270 of those 538. Each state is allocated electoral college votes based on the census. According to the National Archives, states get two votes for its Senators as well one vote per congressional district.

California, Texas, and Florida have the largest number of votes with 54, 40, and 30, respectively.

Who won in Congress? The Senate?

Not only will the map above let you see state-by-state voting results for the presidential election, but it will also allow you to see live, real-time results for the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and state governor elections.