Video link
Headline link
Donald Trump wins US presidential election
Donald Trump wins US presidential election

U.S. election live results map: Trump wins presidency

Donald Trump wins US presidential election
Donald Trump wins US presidential election

Donald Trump is the winner of the U.S. presidential election, having defeated Kamala Harris.

This means he will return to the White House for a second non-consecutive term.

Global News has live, real-time results of the 2024 U.S. election in the map above.

How many Electoral College votes are there?

There are 538 Electoral College votes up for grabs in the 2024 U.S. Election.

To win the presidency, Donald Trump needed to secure at least 270 of those 538. Each state is allocated electoral college votes based on the census. According to the National Archives, states get two votes for its Senators as well one vote per congressional district.

California, Texas, and Florida have the largest number of votes with 54, 40, and 30, respectively.

Who won in Congress? The Senate?

Not only will the map above let you see state-by-state voting results for the presidential election, but it will also allow you to see live, real-time results for the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and state governor elections.

Donald Trump wins US presidential election
Donald Trump wins US presidential election
