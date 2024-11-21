Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi leave U.S. in wake of election: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi are reportedly leaving the United States, apparently motivated by Donald Trump’s recent presidential victory.

The pair has moved to England and are planning to sell their home in Montecito, Calif., several industry publications reported Monday.

Global News has reached out to DeGeneres’ rep for confirmation, but has not heard back.

The Wrap spoke to sources close to the comedian, 66, and Arrested Development star, 51, who told the outlet the couple is likely to “never” return to the U.S. on a permanent basis.

Separate sources, speaking with TMZ, said the married couple decided to “get the hell out” of the U.S. immediately following Trump’s victory over Vice-President Kamala Harris.

According to The Wrap, DeGeneres and de Rossi have relocated to the U.K.’s rural but aristocratic Cotswolds region. Last week, video shared to Instagram showed the couple at a pub in the area, enjoying a live acoustic performance by The Corrs and hanging out with singers Natalie Imbruglia and James Blunt.

While the election results may be a catalyst for their relocation, it’s no secret that DeGeneres has had a substantial fall from grace in Hollywood circles and could be looking for a fresh start.

Reports of toxic workplace behaviour on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that surfaced in 2020 resulted in huge blowback for the star, and in 2022 she ended her daytime series after 19 seasons. More recently she’s spoken openly about being “kicked out of show business.”

In July, she seemed to announce she was done with entertainment, telling a fan at a standup comedy show they won’t be seeing much of her in the future.

“This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” she said, according to SFGate.

The former talk show host was vocal about her support of Harris and offered up an endorsement on Instagram in August.

“There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president,” she captioned her post.