Ontario launches charm offensive with key U.S. figures ahead of election

With just days until voters in the United States choose between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the Ontario government is preparing to navigate a potential period of protectionism from its largest trading partner.

On Nov. 5, a long and fractious U.S. presidential race will conclude with massive ramifications for the Ontario economy, where roughly 81 per cent of exports go to the States.

With a tough cost of living for many and a race that has focused on foreign trade and immigration, there is potential for the next president to look inward and cut down on some of Ontario’s trade deals.

The Ford government, however, is banking on strong personal relationships with governors and a concerted campaign over months to keep ties alive whatever the result.

“We look at this as a mix of opportunities as well as concerns — and I think that’s really an important thing to underscore,” David Patterson, Ontario’s representative in Washington D.C., said in an interview with Focus Ontario.

“We have been at this for a long time in engaging with the United States. I’ve been in this role for almost a year now, and we spend every day up at Capitol Hill meeting with people and discussing how important trade is between Ontario and the United States.”

Trade figures for 2023 released in the government’s Fall Economic Statement illustrate just how important the relationship is. Last year, the province sent $52.9 billion in exports to Michigan, $26.7 billion to Texas, $16.1 billion to New York and $12.1 billion to Illinois.

The Ford government has put a particular emphasis on relationships with individual states, signing a series of agreements. Indiana, New Jersey and Illinois have all penned promises to boost trade this year.

Kory Teneycke, who serves as campaign manager for the Progressive Conservative Party, previously suggested Premier Doug Ford was concerned about a “protectionist world order that’s coming into place” and has been attempting to position Ontario to be in lockstep with the U.S.

The premier himself, who had strong business relationships in the U.S. before he entered politics, rearranged staffing in his office in September to push the issue to the top of the agenda.

Ford’s deputy chief of staff, Travis Kann, was given the responsibility of working on U.S. relations. The premier’s office appointed Kann as the new head of the Ontario-United States Engagement and Advocacy office with a focus on “enhancing the province’s economic and relational ties with the U.S. including key states.”

Patterson said the role of Premier Ford himself was key in closing deals with individual governors, who may be relied upon to lobby on behalf of the province after the presidential race wraps up.

“You could not have a better closer than our premier,” he said.

“I’ve been in a number of these meetings with governors that start off with a very good formal discussion and then friendly discussion and, end up usually, throwing a football across the room with each other. It’s about people.”

Focus Ontario premiers at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, on Global TV.