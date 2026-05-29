Penticton residents displaced due to safety risk from compromised crane following fire

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Nearly two days after a fire destroyed a long-term care home under construction, hot spots were still smouldering at a Penticton, B.C., construction site Friday as officials worked to address the safety risks left behind.

The fire broke out late Wednesday at the site along Green Avenue near Highway 97, the property that once housed the estate of prominent businessman David Kampe.

The intensity of the blaze forced tactical evacuations of 16 nearby homes as embers spread through the area and flames compromised a large construction crane, raising concerns it could collapse.

“It’s devastating,” said Wendy Calhoun, director of operations for Kaigo Seniors Living. “It’s something we never thought we’d have to be dealing with.”

The risk posed by the damaged crane prompted the City of Penticton to declare a local state of emergency late Thursday and activate its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

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“We put that into effect just because we needed the powers again to evacuate,” said Mike Larsson, the city’s fire chief. “We wanted to make sure that the roads closed off for safety and the site security.”

While residents of six homes have since been allowed to return, 10 properties remain under evacuation order as officials determine how to safely dismantle the crane.

Four of the homes sustained damage, six others are in the path of the crane should it collapse.

“Through the Emergency Operations Centre, we have Emergency Support Services teams in place,” said Anthony Haddad, EOC director and city manager.

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“They’ve had the chance to meet with residents over the last couple of days and make sure their needs are being met.”

City officials say removing the crane remains the top priority before displaced residents can safely return home.

“We don’t have a definite time right now but what we have been in a lot of talks and a lot of meetings over the last 24 hours,” said Mike Larsson, the city’s fire chief. “They are working on plans on how they can do it, and we’re fully expecting it will be sometime next week.”

Despite the setback, the builder and operator, Kaigo Senior Living, is assuring the community that Skaha Seniors Village, a 200-bed facility, will be built.

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“Certainly hoping that things move quickly in regards to investigations … so that we can get back to the business of rebuilding,” Calhoun said.

“That is our plan, is to rebuild, so that we can get those much-needed beds open and ready for Penticton.”

Calhoun told Global News the project had been several weeks ahead of schedule before the blaze, which should help reduce the impact of the delay.

“That hopefully might help us now. If we can get things cleaned up and begin, we might not be too far off schedule,” Calhoun said, adding that instead of an early 2028 completion, it may now be late 2028.

2:25 Fire guts Penticton care home under construction

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Investigators have not yet been able to access the site because of concerns surrounding the damaged crane.

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However, officials say security video from the area has been secured and is being reviewed.

“We’ve teamed up with the RCMP,” Larsson said. “We’ve been reviewing security footage and speaking with witnesses in the area. We’ve been able to do that part of the investigation — now it’s a matter of getting on site and looking at the evidence on site.”

Residents are being asked to continue avoiding the area until the crane is removed and the local state of emergency is lifted.