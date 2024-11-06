Donald Trump will be the winner of the U.S. election: AP

Send this page to someone via email

Donald Trump will be the winner of the U.S. presidential election, according to the Associated Press, meaning he will return for a second non-consecutive term in the White House.

The AP called the race for Trump over Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris in one of the most remarkable and contentious campaigns in modern American history.

This follows a speech from Trump to his supporters Wednesday morning, where claimed he had won “an unprecedented and powerful mandate.”

With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

His victory thrusts the country into an uncertain new era: one in which the commander-in-chief is a convicted felon who tried to overturn his loss in the previous election and whose who his former chief of staff as well as critics have called a “fascist.”

View image in full screen Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, dances as former first lady Melania Trump looks on after speaking at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The rest of the world – particularly longstanding allies like Canada – have been closely watching to assess the potential impacts of a second Trump presidency.

Trump has promised blanket tariffs on foreign imports, mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, and a transactional approach to alliances like NATO. He has also stoked fears of retribution against his political opponents, who he has called "the enemy from within," and even suggested unleashing the U.S. National Guard on protesters and other critics.

Trump has promised blanket tariffs on foreign imports, mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, and a transactional approach to alliances like NATO. He has also stoked fears of retribution against his political opponents, who he has called “the enemy from within,” and even suggested unleashing the U.S. National Guard on protesters and other critics.

2:30 U.S. election 2024: Trump promises ‘golden age of America’ in speech to supporters

The return of Trump to the top of the Republican Party comes less than four years after hundreds of his supporters – enraged by Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud – stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to interrupt the certification of U.S. President Joe Biden’s victory.

Yet Trump was able to rally voters around him who were frustrated with the high cost of living brought on by high inflation during Biden’s presidency. Republicans who had once disavowed and blamed him for the Jan. 6 attack ultimately threw their support behind Trump after an uncompetitive primary.

Trump has since faced four criminal indictments against him – two of them related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election – which Trump and his allies decried as “lawfare” and election interference.

He was found guilty by a New York jury in May of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records for the purposes of influencing voters in the 2016 election. Sentencing in that case has been scheduled for Nov. 26, but that – and the other criminal cases against him – is now in doubt after Trump’s win.

Harris and Democrats worked tirelessly to court undecided and independent voters who were turned off by Trump’s scandals and rhetoric. She earned several endorsements from high-profile Republicans, some of whom served with Trump during his first presidency.

The result is a devastating blow for Democrats, who had put their hopes in Harris to reverse their party’s fortunes.

5:13 U.S. election 2024: Canadian Trump superfan hopes election result will ‘influence Canada’

Trump was on track to win handily against Biden, who faced economic headwinds and mounting international crises during his presidency along with increasing concern about his age and fitness as he ran for re-election.

His poor debate performance against Trump in June, where Biden appeared frail and unable to complete sentences, sparked a panic among Democrats. Three weeks later, Biden bowed to increasing pressure to drop out of the race, and Harris was quickly named his replacement without a primary for voters.

Although Harris’ ascension boosted Democrats’ enthusiasm and raked in a record US$1 billion from donors in just three months, she faced challenges explaining how she would differ from the unpopular Biden administration she served in.

— with files from The Associated Press