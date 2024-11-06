Kamala Harris concedes U.S. election loss to Donald Trump: reports

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris called president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede the U.S. election and congratulate him on his victory, according to reports.

Senior aides to Harris told the Associated Press and Reuters the vice-president discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans in her phone call with Trump. The Associated Press cited one aide while Reuters cited two.

According to Reuters, Harris is scheduled “to deliver a speech conceding the election to President-elect Donald Trump” at 4 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

Harris and Democrats were reckoning Wednesday with Americans’ rejection of their historic effort to turn the page on both Trump and the unpopular Biden administration that Harris served in.

The vice-president trailed in every battleground state and failed to match U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2020 support among key demographics.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump appeared on track to win the popular vote for the first time in his three campaigns for the White House — even after two impeachments, felony convictions and his attempt to overturn his previous election loss.

1:12 U.S. election 2024: Harris won’t address supporters tonight, campaign official says

Biden called Harris to congratulate her “on her historic campaign,” and also congratulated Trump on his victory, the White House confirmed.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together” in the call with Trump, the White House said.

He also invited Trump to meet with him at the White House, but that meeting has not been confirmed, Biden’s office added.

Harris had just over 100 days to turn around Democrats’ fortunes after Biden ended his re-election bid in July, following a disastrous debate performance against Trump that called his age and fitness for office into question.

Story continues below advertisement

She was quickly catapulted into the nomination without a proper party primary, but as Biden’s running mate was seen by many as his most logical successor.

Although Harris’ ascension boosted Democrats’ enthusiasm and raked in a record US$1 billion from donors in just three months, she faced challenges explaining how she would differ from Biden’s policies.

Trump seized on the cost-of-living crisis brought on by soaring inflation under Biden’s presidency, as well as a spike in encounters as the U.S.-Mexico border, forcing Harris to repeatedly defend both her and Biden’s record while she struggled to articulate how she herself would solve those issues.

The economy and immigration were among the top issues raised by voters in multiple exit polls on Election Day.