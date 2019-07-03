A$AP Rocky arrested in Sweden after altercation on Stockholm street

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested late Tuesday night following an altercation on a street in Stockholm, Sweden, according to CBS News.

The Fashion Killa rapper and three other people were arrested after a performance at the Smash Festival in Stockholm.

A Swedish Prosecution Office spokesman told CBS News the 30-year-old rapper was arrested for suspected “gross assault” but declined to provide further details.

Prosecutors said in a statement that an investigation remained in the “initial” stages and thus no information about any evidence would be given.

The prosecution office spokesman said the relationships between the four people placed under arrest is unclear.

On Sunday night, a video emerged online allegedly showing A$AP Rocky throwing a man through the air.

The video was published to Stockholm news outlets, and the rapper posted videos of his own to his Instagram account.

In the video, the man who the rapper allegedly threw is seen harassing A$AP Rocky and his entourage on the streets of Stockholm.

In the Goldie rapper’s videos, two young men can be seen following A$AP Rocky and his entourage even after his security tells them to leave.

On Instagram, he described the people following him as “drug addicts” that “are not my fans.”

“We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls [sic] butts who passed, give me a break,” A$AP Rocky captioned the video he posted on July 2.

In the video, the rapper repeatedly tells the pair of young men that he does not want to fight them.

“We don’t wanna fight y’all, we not trying to go to jail … It’s OK, bro, chill,” A$AP Rocky can be heard saying in the video.

He posted another video to Instagram, writing: “I’m innocent. They trynna [sic] arrest me out here now, SMH [shake my head].”

At one point in the video, one of the men following A$AP Rocky appears to hit the rapper’s security guard with a large pair of headphones.

“Hits security in face with headphones then follow us,” A$AP Rocky wrote.

According to CBS News, under Swedish law, A$AP Rocky and the other suspects can be held for up to three days before they have to appear before a judge to face formal charges.