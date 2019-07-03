Pamela Anderson posts hospital video, photos alleging abuse by ex-boyfriend

NOTE: This article contains content that some readers may find offensive and may be triggering. Please read at your own discretion.

Pamela Anderson recently shared a video from a hospital visit six months ago after alleging that her ex-boyfriend, Adil Rami, physically abused her.

The 52-year-old actress accused the 33-year-old French soccer star of having “crushed” her hands, which led them to “cracking,” in a post on her foundation’s website last week.

WATCH: ‘We need to save his life’ — Pamela Anderson on Julian Assange

She wrote on her website that she waited six months to visit the hospital and would withhold the real reason for her pain when asked by doctors, instead saying she believed it was arthritis.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson visits Julian Assange in jail, says he’s ‘innocent’

Anderson added a new post to her foundation’s website on June 26 with video of her hands being bandaged at a doctor’s office.

“When he crushed my hands especially my right one till they cracked. It took me 6 months to go to [a doctor],” she wrote. “I told them it felt like arthritis (so this is what they put down) — (I couldn’t say he hurt me to the dr) though I did tell his sister and the concierge to Olympic [sic] De Marseille who took [sic] me what really happened. The sister just told me to be patient. That he was changing.”

She also shared pictures showing her in a hospital and other photos of her medical bills, which show she had paid for osteoarthritis.

The former Baywatch actress accused Rami of “hurting [her] in ways you couldn’t see,” including grabbing her “roughly.”

She also accused him of taking her keys and not allowing her to be anywhere other men would be present.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson posts series of tweets lamenting Julian Assange arrest

“People that are extremely jealous are usually the ones being unfaithful,” she wrote. “Now he’s actually denying any abuse.”

In addition to the abuse allegations, Anderson also accused Rami of having an affair with his ex and living a “double life” during their two-year relationship.

Anderson published emails she allegedly exchanged with Rami’s ex, Sidonie Biémont, who claims they were still romantically involved while he was dating the Scary Movie 3 actress.

Biémont allegedly said Rami told her his romance with Anderson was a platonic friendship being played up for the press.

Anderson refuted that claim, saying that they had recently purchased a home together in France.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson — #MeToo and modern-day feminism ‘paralyze men’

Rami responded to Anderson’s allegations in a lengthy letter on Saturday, denying her claims.

In an Instagram post written in French, Rami said that the allegations are “completely false.”

“I will make it simple and super clear and, as I said before, I will not comment on the details of my life with Pamela,” the soccer player wrote on June 29. “I want to tell you that these accusations of violence are completely false and I cannot let that go.”

He said that he remained silent because he was “shocked.”

“I hallucinate because it is so bad. Those who know me know who I am and what are my principles; they know that this is impossible and that I’m incapable of doing such things,” he wrote. “If she wanted to hurt me, she chose very well. She knows that my commitment to the cause of violence against women is something very important for me.”

READ MORE: Bow Wow’s girlfriend details alleged abuse in 911 call

Following Anderson’s allegations, Rami was suspended from his role as an ambassador for Solidarité Femmes, which is a French domestic violence charity.

“I respect the people at Solidarité Femmes that I have met and their fight far too much,” he wrote. “It is really disgusting.”

He also wrote about his suspension as an ambassador for the charity, writing: “I respect the decision of the association. I’m sad about it but I respect it. It’s one thing to lie to keep a good relationship with her ex and her children, but lying about violence in order to hurt me, that’s going too far and it’s unjust. Once again, I won’t allow these false accusations on me and my family to remain unanswered. All of this is too bad.

“There you are, I said what I had on the heart. I will leave it to the pros to deal with it now. For me, I’ll look to the future. Adil,” Rami concluded his post.

READ MORE: On the Radar: Our July entertainment picks

Anderson publicly ended her relationship with Rami on June 24 in a post on Instagram.

“The last (more than) 2.years [sic] of my life have been a big lie,” she wrote.

She referred to him as a “monster” and a “narcissist,” alleging she was scared for her own safety.

“I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this — I’m sure there were others.”

READ MORE: Adam Brody talks thriller film ‘Isabelle’ — ‘I think we’re all haunted by our family legacy’

Biémont, the mother of Rami’s two children, responded to the allegations on Instagram last Wednesday.

Her Instagram post, written in French, claimed that she was “deaf and blind” during her relationship with Rami.

“We hang on to everything. At the slightest sign, we interpret, we overreact, we leave room for the biggest lies,” she wrote. “When we are in love, we want to believe more than anything, we dream that one day the family will be united. We think we were right to choose this person for half, we idealize … We excuse, we forgive, we minimize. Then one day, we see each other again and we darken. I was very in love with Adil.”

In another post, Biémont said Rami “never subjected me to any physical violence and was never the hysteric or even the pathological jealousy currently described.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.