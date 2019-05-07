Pamela Anderson visits Julian Assange in jail, says he’s ‘innocent’

Pamela Anderson says Julian Assange “does not deserve to be in a supermax prison” after visiting the WikiLeaks founder in jail.

Assange is in London’s Belmarsh Prison serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012. He is also being held on an extradition warrant to the United States for allegedly hacking into a Pentagon computer.

The former Baywatch actress, who has defended Assange before, told reporters Tuesday that he is innocent and being treated unfairly.

“He does not deserve to be in a supermax prison. He has never committed a violent act. He is an innocent person,” Anderson said.

“It was great to see him, but this is just misrule of law in operation. It is absolute shock that he has not been able to get out of his cell,” she said.

“It is going to be a long fight,” Anderson told reporters outside the Belmarsh prison. “He deserves our support, he needs our support.”

She went on, “He deserved our support because he has sacrificed so much to bring the truth out and we deserve the truth. That is all I can say. I am sorry, I feel sick, I feel nauseous. We are here to save his life, that is what this is.”

“He is a good man, he is an incredible person. I love him, I can’t imagine what he has been going through,” Anderson said, who was wearing what appeared to be a blanket with text that made references to prison.

“We need to save his life. That is how serious it is,” Anderson said.

She posted a handwritten note protesting Assange’s innocence on Twitter: “Julian Assange is the world’s most innocent man.”

Assange says he is a journalist who has done nothing wrong. He is fighting extradition to the U.S.

He also said he wouldn’t “surrender myself for extradition for doing journalism that has won many awards and protected many people.”

Judge Michael Snow said it would likely be “many months” before a full hearing was held on the substance of the U.S. extradition case. The judge set a procedural hearing for May 30, with a substantive hearing to follow on June 12.

The 47-year-old Australian was sentenced last Wednesday to 50 weeks in prison in the U.K. for jumping bail in 2012 and holing up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. At the time, he was facing extradition to Sweden for questioning over rape and sexual assault allegations made by two women.

Assange says he sought asylum because he feared being sent to the U.S. to face charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified U.S. military documents.

U.S. authorities accuse Assange of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer.

— With files from the Associated Press