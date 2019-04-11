Pamela Anderson posts series of tweets lamenting Julian Assange arrest

Pamela Anderson lashed out on Twitter on Thursday following the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who faces a sentence of up to 12 months for a previous conviction in the U.K. and has serious charges pending in the United States.

Assange was taken into custody inside the embassy of Ecuador in London, U.K., where he has been living for the last seven years.

Anderson wrote a string of tweets criticizing the United States, the United Kingdom, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ecuador.

“I am in shock.. I couldn’t hear clearly what he said? He looks very bad. How could you Equador? (sic) (Because he exposed you). How could you UK.? Of course – you are America’s b**ch and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bullsh**,” she tweeted.

“And the USA? This toxic coward of a President. He needs to rally his base? – You are selfish and cruel. You have taken the entire world backwards. You are devils and liars and thieves. And you will ROTT And WE WILL RISE,” Anderson wrote in a followup tweet.

“Julian Assange is a HERO for the people. And the people will not allow this vile injustice – He was right all along. He will be EXTRADITED. It’s confirmed ! It’s time for a change. My friends at @DiEM_25 are a step in the right direction. Your cote is an initial step,” she tweeted, tagging the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025.

Julian Assange is a HERO for the people.

And the people

will not allow this vile injustice – He was right all along.

He will be EXTRADITED. It’s confirmed ! It’s time for a change

My friends at @DiEM_25 are a step in the right direction. Your vote is an initial step. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) April 11, 2019

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno announced Thursday that his country had dropped the 47-year-old WikiLeaks founder’s asylum status, saying that his government’s patience for Assange’s behaviour “has reached its limit.”

Moreno went on to say that Assange had installed prohibited electronic equipment in the embassy, blocked security cameras and even “accessed the security files of our embassy without permission.”

He also said that Assange had “confronted and mistreated the diplomatic guards.”

On April 11, Assange entered a plea of not guilty to a charge that he had allegedly failed to surrender to custody under an order for his extradition to Sweden.

Assange faced sexual assault allegations in Sweden when he sought asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012. The sexual assault charges have since been dropped, but a charge of skipping bail remained in place.

He is also facing a potential court battle over attempts to extradite him to the United States to answer to charges related to the publication of tens of thousands of secret government documents.

A judge in London found Assange guilty of breaching his bail at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Judge Michael Snow quickly issued his verdict on Thursday after Assange appeared in the courtroom, where his supporters packed the public gallery.

Assange faces a sentence of up to 12 months for the conviction.

The basis of Assange’s defence was that he couldn’t expect a fair trial in British courts as the U.K.’s purpose was to “secure his delivery” to the United States, where there are also serious charges pending against him.

The Canadian actress, who has been dating 33-year-old soccer star Adil Rami since 2017, previously said she met Assange in 2014.

Anderson referred to Assange as “the most intelligent, interesting and informed man in existence. Yes, I think he’s quite sexy,” the 49-year-old actress, former Playboy model and animal rights campaigner said in a March 2017 blog post.

In April 2017, Anderson said that “our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

The former Baywatch star also shared a lengthy poem about the WikiLeaks founder on her website in April 2017.

She voiced her displeasure with what she calls Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s “dysfunctional and unequal” relationship. But Anderson vows “to help them to improve it and make it work. And bring sexy back.”

“It is a romantic struggle,” she wrote. “Things that the U.S.A. and U.K. bring to the relationship are bad secrecy laws. Keeping Julian illegally detained. Hating transparency and bombing countries.”

Earlier in May 2017, she blogged again about Assange in a post called “We have more than a romantic life,” in which she said that the romance rumours were “a distraction when so much is at stake.”

The pair had been coy about their status, not confirming that they’re in a relationship but spending a lot of time in each other’s company.

While she never directly confirms or denies rumours about their relationship, she told ET Canada: “He’s such a kind, gentle person… this is what his mission is and what he wants to do, and he’s doing it for all of us citizens.”

“(Assange) has tremendous strength and stamina — though vulnerable. Hard to imagine him that way, as capable as he is,” she wrote on her site.

After calling him a “hero,” she continued: “Mr. Assange and I have become very dear friends over time. That’s all I’m really comfortable saying… of course, this is not an ideal situation — it’s not indicative of any rational relationship. I wouldn’t know what that is anyway. Faith has been lost in modern romance.”

For his part, Assange has not been vocal about his relationship, whatever its status may be, with Anderson.

—With files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz