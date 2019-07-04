Jay Smith of ’90 Day Fiancé’ arrested, faces deportation back to Jamaica

90 Day Fiancé‘s Jay (Conroy) Smith was arrested on Wednesday after violating a protection from abuse order his estranged wife Ashley Martson filed on Monday.

The 21-year-old reality star is facing deportation and is in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to the Upper Allen Police Department.

He is being held at York County Prison in Pennsylvania.

“On July 2, 2019, Upper Allen Police investigated a report of a PFA violation,” the report on the police department’s website reads.

“The protected party lives in Upper Allen Township and reported a social media post made by Smith, which was in violation of the order,” the report continues. “As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Smith. On July 3, 2019, Smith was taken into custody without incident.

“Smith was transported to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. A hearing will be held at a later date.”

The Jamaica native reportedly turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued for violating the protective order Martson filed on July 1.

The 21-year-old tattoo artist had been in the United States illegally after he wed the 32-year-old mother of two and she failed to file his adjustment of status.

On Wednesday night, Martson posted a photo of herself to Instagram, saying, “I’m setting the record straight about Jay’s deportation,” with the caption, “link in bio.”

She linked to her interview with Celebuzz! where she explained that she filed the Protection From Abuse (PFA) after she came home from vacation and reportedly found Smith had broken into her house.

She said filed the PFA to also prevent Smith from speaking about her on social media but after receiving it, he went straight to Instagram and violated the order put in place.

“I filed a PFA, and I took all the evidence in on Monday,” she said. “Jay was served at 7:10 PM on Monday, and it specifically said in there ‘you’re not allowed to talk about this PFA or Ashley at all on any social media platform.’”

Martson said that Smith went on social media “the very next day… and made a post [about her and the PFA].”

“Jay and I have a PFA hearing next Wednesday… and then he’ll go back to York Country Prison until he is seen by an immigration judge,” Martson told the outlet.

Martson said that it’s “a very sad situation overall… I’m not popping champagne bottles celebrating today.”

She continued: “It’s hard to sit here and think about how he’s sitting in a jail cell right now, but I also have to remember everything he put me through the past year.”

Martson and Smith got married in May 2018. She told the outlet she “filed for his green card and then I retracted it because he cheated on me again.”

The pair began dating during Season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé‘. Martson met Smith while in Jamaica for a friend’s wedding.

In April she filed divorce papers, for the second time, in a Pennsylvania court, according to E! News.

Martson reportedly first filed for divorce from in January, eight months after getting married.

Two weeks after filing, Martson withdrew the paperwork, according to a Pennsylvania court.

Smith has not spoken publicly about his arrest as of this writing.