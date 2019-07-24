Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian speak out over alleged nude photo scandal

NOTE: This article contains graphic, sexual language that some readers may find offensive and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian are speaking out against celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde.

On Sunday, a model named Sunnaya took to Instagram to share screenshots of an alleged conversation with Hyde.

In the screenshots, which were shared by fashion watchdogs Diet Prada, Sunnaya claimed that Hyde asked for nude photos in exchange for a free photoshoot. When the model declined to send the photographer nude photos, the price allegedly went from free to US$2,000.

After posting the screenshots to her Instagram story, Hyde allegedly responded to Sunnaya and said, “Suck a fat big d–k.”

“Is that the best you can do?” Sunnaya responded to Hyde, who read the message and did not respond.

Hyde has made a name for himself by shooting celebrities such as Grande, Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

Grande appeared to respond to the Hyde accusations in her Instagram story.

She posted a message to “models / artists in LA / anywhere.”

“I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. I hate that this is a conversation. But. Please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to. If you want to, sick. But if you don’t, please don’t,” Grande wrote.

“If they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s f–ked and I’m sorry that has happened to you.

“I promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there. I hate hearing about things like this. I am sorry that that was anybody’s experience and know that it doesn’t have to be.

“Look out for one another. Tag your friends on posts of other photographers who’s work you like and have had positive experiences with and help each other get connected,” the Thank U, Next singer wrote, tagging her favourite photographers in the post.

On Tuesday, Kardashian spoke out against Hyde, writing, “I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behaviour of a photographer that I have worked with in the past.”

“My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote.

“I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with.

“We cannot allow this type of behaviour to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out.”

Hyde has since deleted his Instagram page and has not commented publicly on the accusations.