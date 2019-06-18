‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6 cast: Meet the singles looking for love

Bachelor in Paradise has unveiled its cast for Season 6.
John Paul Jones, Bibiana Julian and Derek Peth are among the Bachelor Nation who are looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.
Fans will follow former bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new relationships while living together in a secluded and dreamy paradise in Mexico.
Will they fall in love or experience yet another heartbreak? This season will be sure to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history.
The Bachelor spinoff’s Season 6 premieres on Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Meet the singles heading to Mexico to look for love below.
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie Luyendyk Jr.) and Bachelor In Paradise Season 5.
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie Luyendyk Jr.), The Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise Season 5.
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca Kufrin).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 15 (Hannah Brown).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 8 (Emily Maynard), The Bachelorette Season 10 (Andi Dorfman), Bachelor Pad Season 3 and Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2.
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca Kufrin).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher) and Bachelor In Paradise Season 4.
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 15 (Hannah Brown).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 15 (Hannah Brown).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).
Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca Kufrin).
