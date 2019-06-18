Entertainment
June 18, 2019 1:29 pm

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6 cast: Meet the singles looking for love

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

(L-R): Onyeka Ehie and Derek Peth are among the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 6.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Bachelor in Paradise has unveiled its cast for Season 6.

John Paul Jones, Bibiana Julian and Derek Peth are among the Bachelor Nation who are looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Fans will follow former bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new relationships while living together in a secluded and dreamy paradise in Mexico.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother 21’ cast revealed

Will they fall in love or experience yet another heartbreak? This season will be sure to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history.

The Bachelor spinoff’s Season 6 premieres on Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Meet the singles heading to Mexico to look for love below.

Annaliese Puccini

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie Luyendyk Jr.) and Bachelor In Paradise Season 5.

Bibiana Julian

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie Luyendyk Jr.), The Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise Season 5.

Blake Horstmann

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca Kufrin).

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Cam Ayala

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 15 (Hannah Brown).

Chris Bukowski

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 8 (Emily Maynard), The Bachelorette Season 10 (Andi Dorfman), Bachelor Pad Season 3 and Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2.

Clay Harbor

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca Kufrin).

Demi Burnett

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Derek Peth

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher) and Bachelor In Paradise Season 4.

Hannah Godwin

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Jane Averbukh

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

John Paul Jones

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 15 (Hannah Brown).

Katie Morton

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Kevin Fortenberry

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 15 (Hannah Brown).

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Onyeka Ehie

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Sydney Lotuaco

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Tayshia Adams

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Wills Reid

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca Kufrin).

Comments

