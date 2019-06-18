‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6 cast: Meet the singles looking for love

Bachelor in Paradise has unveiled its cast for Season 6.

John Paul Jones, Bibiana Julian and Derek Peth are among the Bachelor Nation who are looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Fans will follow former bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new relationships while living together in a secluded and dreamy paradise in Mexico.

Will they fall in love or experience yet another heartbreak? This season will be sure to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history.

The Bachelor spinoff’s Season 6 premieres on Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Meet the singles heading to Mexico to look for love below.

Annaliese Puccini

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie Luyendyk Jr.) and Bachelor In Paradise Season 5.

Bibiana Julian

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie Luyendyk Jr.), The Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise Season 5.

Blake Horstmann

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca Kufrin).

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Cam Ayala

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 15 (Hannah Brown).

Chris Bukowski

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 8 (Emily Maynard), The Bachelorette Season 10 (Andi Dorfman), Bachelor Pad Season 3 and Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2.

Clay Harbor

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca Kufrin).

Demi Burnett

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Derek Peth

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher) and Bachelor In Paradise Season 4.

Hannah Godwin

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Jane Averbukh

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

John Paul Jones

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 15 (Hannah Brown).

Katie Morton

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Kevin Fortenberry

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 15 (Hannah Brown).

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Onyeka Ehie

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Sydney Lotuaco

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Tayshia Adams

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood).

Wills Reid

Bachelorette/Bachelor history: The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca Kufrin).