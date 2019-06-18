‘Big Brother 21’ cast revealed

It’s summertime, and that means a whole new batch of houseguests will be entering the Big Brother house.

The hit reality series will return for a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with host Julie Chen back for yet another season.

The 21st season of the summer staple includes a therapist, a welder, a Broadway dancer and a wine safari guide. This new group of houseguests is sure to stir up some drama and have viewers sweating it out with them along the way — meet the new houseguests duelling for Big Brother victory below.

Holly Allen

Age: 31

Hometown: Lander, Wyo.

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Wine safari guide

Fun facts about yourself: I grew up teaching people to fly fish and I can sneeze like Donald Duck.

David Alexander

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Photographer

Fun facts about yourself: I can control my tear ducts (cry on command) and I went to school with the mega rap group Migos.

Nicole Anthony

Age: 24

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: Long Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Preschool aide

Fun facts about yourself: I am a grammar-loving perfectionist who has been known to (in my head, most times) correct others’ grammar when they are speaking.

Tommy Bracco

Age: 28

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Staten Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Broadway dancer

Fun facts about yourself: I love to make short films and I have never paid for a haircut in my life.

Kathryn Dunn

Age: 29

Hometown: Irving, Texas

Current City: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Digital marketing executive

Fun facts about yourself: I’ve won a poker tournament (and don’t even know how to play poker) and I’ve been tweeted by Kim Kardashian.

Kemi Faknule

Age: 25

Hometown: Elkridge, Md.

Current city: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Marketing strategist

Fun facts about yourself: I keep a blog of guys I’ve dated/hooked up with to amuse whoever has access to it. I guess I could call myself a writer since I live in New York now.

Jessica Milagros

Age: 30ish

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current city: Oak Park, Ill.

Occupation: Model

Fun facts about yourself: My first job out of college was driving the Hershey Kissmobile and I was a gypsy for a year, travelling across the country.

Cliff Hogg III

Age: 53

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Petroleum engineer

Fun facts about yourself: I swam with alligators and I can say the alphabet backwards.

Ovi Kabir

Age: 22

Hometown: Oakridge, Tenn.

Current city: Knoxville, Tenn.

Occupation: College student

Fun facts about yourself: I once threw one of the biggest parties at my university and had to call the cops on my own party so I could get everyone to leave.

Nick Maccarone

Age: 27

Hometown: Sewell, N.J.

Occupation: Therapist

Fun facts about yourself: I have bowled five 300s in bowling, and my dad was a professional bowler on TV.

Jack Matthews

Age: 28

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current city: Tampa, Fla.

Occupation: Fitness trainer

Fun facts about yourself: I can snatch 275 pounds (Olympic weightlifting jargon) and I can wiggle my ears.

Jackson Michie

Age: 23

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Current city: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Server

Fun facts about yourself: I can shotgun a beer in under 2.5 seconds and I skipped my college graduation ceremony to go to South Beach Miami, Fla., for a week with buddies.

Christie Murphy

Age: 28

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current city: Keyport, N.J.

Occupation: Boutique owner

Fun facts about yourself: Anyone I’ve ever dated would say one of their pet peeves about me is that I whistle too much and I have dated men for nine years before discovering I don’t like them anymore, LOL.

Sam Smith

Age: 31

Hometown: West Nanticoke, Penn.

Current city: Mountain Top, Penn.

Occupation: Truck driver

Fun facts about yourself: I’ve been used in a recruiting commercial for one of my driving jobs and I was a model of the week in the Weekender Magazine.

Analyse Talavera

Age: 22

Hometown: Northridge, Calif.

Current city: Simi Valley, Calif.

Occupation: College soccer star

Fun facts about yourself: I cannot start my day without a cup of coffee and I like to collect pennies with their heads up because I think it’s good luck.

Isabella Wang

Age: 22

Hometown: Mount Olive, N.J.

Current city: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Public health analyst

Fun facts about yourself: I play tons of instruments, I took Chinese lessons every Saturday for eight years and I’m fluent but my reading and writing is crap.

Following the two-night premiere, new episodes will air on Sunday (June 30), Tuesday (July 2), Wednesday (July 3) and the following Sunday (July 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Following the July 7 episode, new episodes move to Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and continue to air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can head to GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App (now available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Roku) to watch all of the game-changing twists and dramatic moments live by signing in with their TV service provider credentials or catch up the next day. For more live footage straight from the Big Brother house, viewers can watch Big Brother After Dark, available Monday through Friday beginning June 27 on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.