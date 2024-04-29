Proposal would transform Rice Howard Way into licensed entertainment district

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s Rice Howard Way could be transformed into an alcohol-licensed, pedestrian-friendly area every Saturday starting June 1.

The city’s community and public services committee decided Monday to present the proposal to council in May.

The hope is that the Entertainment District bylaw would be amended to allow alcohol consumption from licensed establishments in the district in public.

Currently, the proposal sets the district as Rice Howard Way (101A Avenue) from the west side of 100th Street to the east side of 101st Street, including all city-owned spaces like roads, sidewalks and parkland.

The all-ages entertainment district would be activated on Saturdays only, starting June 1 and continue at least until the end of August. Rice Howard Way would be closed to vehicles from 7 a.m. on Saturdays until 10 a.m. on Sundays. Vehicle traffic would still be allowed on 100A Avenue and 100A Street.

View image in full screen Entertainment District Rice Howard Way. Courtesy/City of Edmonton

Two people spoke in favour of the amendment: Jordan Beatty from the Sherlock Holmes Group and Stephen Raitz from Paths for People.

Supporters and committee members believe the project would improve the energy and economy downtown, increase pedestrian traffic, bolster business and reduce red tape for events.

The change would eliminate the need for individual event licences.

The area has already hosted successful events with outdoor licensed areas and fenced beverage gardens, like Downtown Spark and the Canadian Hydrogen Convention, committee members heard.

Under the proposed amendments, people could walk around with alcoholic beverages from licensed bars or restaurants in the district. Personal alcohol would not be permitted.

The cost to implement the changes — about $200,000 — would be covered within existing budgets, mostly the Downtown Vibrancy Fund.