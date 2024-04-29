Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Proposal would transform Rice Howard Way into licensed entertainment district

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton groups pushing to make downtown more pedestrian- and bike-friendly'
Edmonton groups pushing to make downtown more pedestrian- and bike-friendly
Edmonton has a reputation for being a city where driving a car is almost a necessity. But a group of downtown organizations is hoping to shift that narrative by making the core more pedestrian-friendly. Kabi Moulitharan has details on a proposal that could help pedestrians and businesses prosper. – Nov 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton’s Rice Howard Way could be transformed into an alcohol-licensed, pedestrian-friendly area every Saturday starting June 1.

The city’s community and public services committee decided Monday to present the proposal to council in May.

The hope is that the Entertainment District bylaw would be amended to allow alcohol consumption from licensed establishments in the district in public.

Currently, the proposal sets the district as Rice Howard Way (101A Avenue) from the west side of 100th Street to the east side of 101st Street, including all city-owned spaces like roads, sidewalks and parkland.

The all-ages entertainment district would be activated on Saturdays only, starting June 1 and continue at least until the end of August. Rice Howard Way would be closed to vehicles from 7 a.m. on Saturdays until 10 a.m. on Sundays. Vehicle traffic would still be allowed on 100A Avenue and 100A Street.

Story continues below advertisement
Entertainment District Rice Howard Way View image in full screen
Entertainment District Rice Howard Way. Courtesy/City of Edmonton

Two people spoke in favour of the amendment: Jordan Beatty from the Sherlock Holmes Group and Stephen Raitz from Paths for People.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Supporters and committee members believe the project would improve the energy and economy downtown, increase pedestrian traffic, bolster business and reduce red tape for events.

The change would eliminate the need for individual event licences.

Click to play video: 'From the archives: Tegler Building in downtown Edmonton demolished in 1982'
From the archives: Tegler Building in downtown Edmonton demolished in 1982

The area has already hosted successful events with outdoor licensed areas and fenced beverage gardens, like Downtown Spark and the Canadian Hydrogen Convention, committee members heard.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the proposed amendments, people could walk around with alcoholic beverages from licensed bars or restaurants in the district. Personal alcohol would not be permitted.

The cost to implement the changes — about $200,000 — would be covered within existing budgets, mostly the Downtown Vibrancy Fund.

Click to play video: 'A different look to downtown Edmonton’s Holiday Light Up'
A different look to downtown Edmonton’s Holiday Light Up
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices