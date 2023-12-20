Ring in 2024 with 2 downtown Edmonton fireworks shows, hockey and much more

Send this page to someone via email

There is no shortage of events to take in on New Year’s Eve in Edmonton this year.

There are family friendly activities at Churchill Square, including skating, live music, cultural performances, food trucks and firepits to keep people warm. There will be two fireworks shows: the first set will go off at 9 p.m. and the second will be at midnight.

One of the highlights at Churchill Square is a travelling art installation called Lucion Spheres — moonGarden, which are self-inflating spheres from six to 30 feet in diameter. They are all lit up in different colours, creating quite the atmosphere for Edmontonians to enjoy.

All the entertainment is free at Churchill Square. City hall will not be open to the public, but people can head to the Art Gallery of Alberta and the Winspear Centre if people are looking for somewhere to warm up.

Edmonton Transit Service will be free from 6 p.m. onwards on Dec. 31, but if you choose to drive, there are some road and sidewalk closures to be aware of. They will all reopen at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

Starting at 7:30 a.m.:

103A Avenue will be closed from 100th Street to 99th Street

Closures beginning at 5 p.m.:

99th Street from 102nd Avenue to 103A Avenue (including bike lane)

100th Street from 102nd Avenue to 103A Avenue

103A Avenue from 97th Street to 101 Street

Pedestrians can access the Stanley A. Milner Library Parkade through the underground pedway system and can get there using the Churchill LRT Station staircase or through Parking Level 2.

Churchill Square won’t be the only place downtown filled with celebrations: a few blocks west, the Oilers Entertainment Group will be hosting a special Molson Oilers Game Day watch party in the ICE District at Rogers Place.

The Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks and puck drop is at 6 p.m.

After the game, the space will be transformed into a New Years party with live performances from Canadian artist Josh Ross and Alberta’s own Taylor-Rae.

While admission is free, spots are limited so people are encouraged to head out early. Doors open at 5 p.m.