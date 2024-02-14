Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market returning to 104 Street

After financial challenges forced the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market to leave its home in a building on 103rd Avenue and 97th Street, it’s returning to its outdoor format on 104th Street.

The market will run on Saturdays for up to 22 weeks from May to October 2024, the Edmonton Downtown Business Association announced on Wednesday.

The downtown market used to operate along the outdoor promenade on Saturdays before it moved to the historic Army & Navy building in 2020.

But the move to the indoor location coincided with the pandemic, and the market saw a big decline in vendors and shoppers. It also struggled with high utility costs and announced in January 2024 it would have to fold and declare bankruptcy.

The EDBA is working with the city, Downtown Edmonton Community league, former board members of the EDFMA, and other partners to get a market up and running, in some format, this summer. It will be funded by the Downtown Vibrancy Fund and the EDBA.

The CEO of the Edmonton Downtown Business Association said the organization heard from a lot of people after the market announced it had to fold.

“The overwhelming sentiment was that the community wants to see a downtown farmers’ market restored on 104 Street, and that the loss of the market from 104 Street has been felt for years,” Puneeta McBryan said.

“We believe that a successful downtown farmers’ market is essential to the vibrancy and livability of the core, and so the EDBA board and team have made the decision to take on a lead convening and oversight role in establishing a 104 Street market for the 2024 market season,” she added.

McBryan said having the market on 104 Street again could help bring life back to one of Edmonton’s best spots.

“Historical experience tells us that the increased visitation to the area will greatly benefit nearby restaurants and other small businesses. We’ve already had an outpouring of support and offers of assistance from our members and from displaced vendors from the now-closed EDFMA,” she said.

Companies interested in operating the market have until March 15, 2024, to complete an expression of interest submission online. The EDBA is also actively recruiting vendors interested in selling at the outdoor market. The deadline for vendors to complete the vendor form is March 15, 2024.

“Downtown markets have been a popular destination for Edmontonians and tourists for more than a century, helping to build a sense of community and support local businesses,” said Brett Latchford, director of Strategy and Emerging Economy with the city.

“The City of Edmonton is proud to help continue this legacy of creating economic growth and vibrant downtown spaces.”

