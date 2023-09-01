Menu

Entertainment

Large Oktoberfest celebration being planned in Edmonton’s Ice District

By Staff Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 4:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Oktoberfest celebration coming to Edmonton’s Ice District'
Oktoberfest celebration coming to Edmonton’s Ice District
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 31, 2023) An event coming to Edmonton's Ice District is being billed as Western Canada's largest Oktoberfest celebration. Carole Anne Devaney has the details.
The Fan Park in Edmonton’s Ice District is soon to be transformed into what OEG Sports and Entertainment says will be a “Bavarian wonderland” later this month.

OEG announced this week that a large Oktoberfest celebration will take place at the Fan Park from Sept. 22 to Sept. 30. The event will feature a 22,000-square foot tent where visitors will get to sample German cuisine and, of course, beer.

Tickets for the event went on sale earlier this week.

“Oktoberfest embodies the passion, kindness and community spirit of Albertans and we can’t wait to bring everyone together once again to celebrate friendship, family, culture and of course delicious food and drink in the heart of Edmonton,” Stuart Ballantyne, the president and COO of Rogers Place and Ice District, said in a news release.

OEG said the event will feature family-friendly activities, live music and other entertainment, including performances by traditional German bands.

The name Oktoberfest refers to the massive event that occurs in Munich each year, attracting millions of visitors annually.

According to the Oktoberfest’s website, the event’s history dates back to the early 1800s. Andreas Michael Dall’Armi is credited for coming up with the vision for the first Oktoberfest, inspired by a unique royal wedding in Bavaria.

