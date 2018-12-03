Entertainment
December 3, 2018 12:46 pm
Updated: December 3, 2018 1:21 pm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married, fans rejoice

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding celebration.

A A

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posted photos of their wedding celebration on Saturday amid reports that the couple had wed after a four-month courtship.

While the couple didn’t say they were officially married — Indian weddings are typically dayslong affairs — they both posted festive pictures of themselves on social media and talked about the work they had put into planning the wedding.

The couple announced their engagement in August.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ returns with a sad and lonely Trump at G20

It is the first marriage for the 36-year-old Chopra and the 26-year-old Jonas. The couple had been posting social-media photos of themselves among family and friends in India for more than a week.

The complete Jonas family was reportedly in attendance. Nick’s parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., and his brothers, Kevin, accompanied by wife Danielle, Joe and his fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas.

People took to social media to celebrate the pair.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Vikings’ Season 5B: Alex Høgh Andersen talks about fate of Ivar the Boneless’ romance

Jonas took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Chopra.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Jonas captioned the post. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Nick JOnas
nick jonas marriage
nick jonas wedding
nick jonas wife
Priyanka Chopra
priyanka chopra jonas
priyanka chopra nick jonas
priyanka chopra wedding
priyanka chopra wedding dress
priyanka chopra wedding nick jonas
priyanka nick
priyanka wedding

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News