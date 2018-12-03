Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married, fans rejoice

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posted photos of their wedding celebration on Saturday amid reports that the couple had wed after a four-month courtship.

While the couple didn’t say they were officially married — Indian weddings are typically dayslong affairs — they both posted festive pictures of themselves on social media and talked about the work they had put into planning the wedding.

The couple announced their engagement in August.

It is the first marriage for the 36-year-old Chopra and the 26-year-old Jonas. The couple had been posting social-media photos of themselves among family and friends in India for more than a week.

The complete Jonas family was reportedly in attendance. Nick’s parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., and his brothers, Kevin, accompanied by wife Danielle, Joe and his fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas.

People took to social media to celebrate the pair.

.@priyankachopra and @nickjonas are about the tie the knot in a red wedding and here are a few pictures from their baraat preparation in Jodhpur. pic.twitter.com/5jLcmVzfya — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 2, 2018

.@priyankachopra and @nickjonas arrive in Delhi ahead of their grand wedding reception tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/rdP7IvVev9 — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 3, 2018

na-ma-ste 😭❤🙏

lemme take a moment and appreciate my generous & humble jiju @nickjonas for giving this cute namaste poses. Priyanka Chopra's impact y'all. Awwee pic.twitter.com/bicGSNAlzi — vish | NPWedding 💍 (@yasiru_vismini) December 3, 2018

Someone once told me, The real power of a man is in the size of the smile of the woman standing next to him.. that’s Nick Jonas for y’ll 💕 @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/xkb3YAfLaM — NP Forever💍 (@piggy_chopps) December 3, 2018

Jonas took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Chopra.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Jonas captioned the post. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

