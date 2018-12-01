‘Saturday Night Live’ returns with a sad and lonely Trump at G20

Saturday Night Live returned with another cold open, this time taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the G20 summit was held.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ takes on Kanye West’s Oval Office speech in latest cold open

The scene starts with U.S. President Donald Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, talking about his time at the summit, his anxieties about Robert Mueller’s investigation into his activity with Russia and his run-ins with other world leaders.

While Trump was proud of how he added “in bed” to what other politicians would say at the summit, he didn’t want to face the European leaders again after calling himself a nationalist.

“What could nationalism ever do to Europe?” Trump wondered.

WATCH: Kate McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions packs up office on SNL cold open

Soon Rudy Giuliani, played by Kate McKinnon, shows up as a Dracula-type figure and tries to reassure Trump that the good news is the Mueller investigation is almost over — but that is also the bad news.

With Giuliani not being much comfort, Trump gives his old lawyer Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller, a call.

“I need my Mikey Coco, I need a bowl of Mikey Cocopuffs,” Trump says affectionately.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ cold open has Jeff Sessions saying his final goodbyes

However, Cohen isn’t of much comfort either, and is dismayed at how Trump constantly made him do illegal things.

“Because you were like a son,” Trump tries to reassure.

Dismayed, Trump goes to the balcony to get some fresh air, when who other but a shirtless Vladimir Putin shows up.

He tries to tell Trump that the “handshake” he had with Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meant “nothing to him,” but soon Salman himself comes out, and him and Putin soon engage in a whole new arsenal of secret handshakes that Trump has no part of.

Seemingly with no one to comfort him, Trump tries to comfort himself by singing “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.”