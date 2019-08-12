Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after being married less than a year

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called it quits after less than a year of marriage.

A representative for Cyrus said Saturday that the pair decided a break was best while they focus on “themselves and careers.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in The Hunger Games films, have been an on-and-off-again couple for more than a decade.

The representative said the pair will remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.” They have requested privacy.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” the rep said.

The couple, who both starred in the 2010 romantic drama The Last Song, married in December 2018.

Cyrus took to Instagram on Sunday to tell her followers that “change is inevitable.”

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night [sic], it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …”

She returned to Instagram a few hours later to post another photo on a mountaintop.

“Life’s a climb… but the view is great,” she captioned the photo.

Cyrus is currently vacationing with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy.

The pair were photographed on Friday in Lake Como, where they were packing on the PDA.

Last week, Carter and Jenner, 35, announced that they had “decided to amicably separate” after reportedly getting married in Bali last June.

Reports have been circulating that Jenner and Carter were never legally married.

In February 2019, Cyrus told Vanity Fair: “The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age.”

She continued: “We’re redefining, to be f–king frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person.

“What I preach is: people fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

When speaking to Elle, Cyrus said: “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

—With files from the Associated Press