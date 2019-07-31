Miley Cyrus pulls out of Woodstock 50, joining other artists

As Woodstock 50‘s scheduled date rapidly approaches, festival organizers are still seemingly struggling to find themselves an official lineup of musicians.

As a result of Woodstock 50’s recent relocation — New York to Maryland — a large majority of the artists previously scheduled to play have dropped their sets, as they are no longer contractually obligated to perform at the beleaguered event.

The original lineup has since been removed from the official Woodstock 50 website.

The initial lineup announcement, made back in March, boasted a variety of high-profile musical acts, including Santana, Halsey, The Killers, Cage the Elephant and many more.

Already, Jay-Z, John Fogerty and The Black Keys have pulled out of the festival, along with many, many others.

In an update reported by Variety, Miley Cyrus officially pulled out on Tuesday, as did Grateful Dead tribute band Dead & Company.

Both were scheduled as main headlining acts.

In addition to the acclaimed headliners, bands like The Lumineers, John Sebastian and Country Joe McDonald have reportedly taken their names off the bill.

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, a representative of The Raconteurs confirmed their cancellation as well.

The Jack White-led band has already scheduled a concert in lieu at the Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls on Aug. 16.

In response to the update, a number of users following the disastrous Woodstock 50 updates took to Twitter to poke fun at the festival and its co-founder, Michael Lang.

Here’s what some had to say:

Michael Lang could’ve easily booked a new Woodstock 50 lineup by now if only the Frye app was still around. — Adam Gold (@GoldAdam) July 28, 2019

I saved the old Woodstock lineup if anyone needs a laugh this morning pic.twitter.com/POy8Ci45Wr — 🍴 STEAL YOUR PLATE🍴 (@mhfoto_) July 31, 2019

Woodstock 50 is free and has no lineup I mean that's definitely more in the spirit of the actual Woodstock — Chris M. Rodriguez (@guez_megalonyx) July 30, 2019

In place of an actual lineup, the Woodstock 50 website currently reads: “As our celebration evolves, we are committed to bringing unique voices to the stage.”

“Stay tuned for updates as we strive to create an event rooted in peace, love and music that can be a force for positive change in the world,” the statement concludes.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are both scheduled to play the festival’s new venue — the Merriweather Post Pavilion — on Aug. 17.

The potentially conflicting performance has not yet been addressed publicly.

It’s currently unclear when — or if — tickets for Woodstock 50 will actually go on sale.

No acts have officially been confirmed for Woodstock 50.

