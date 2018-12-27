Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have confirmed that they tied the knot amid reports the couple got married in a secret wedding ceremony.

Photos from the ceremony first surfaced on social media Monday but Cyrus confirmed the news on Wednesday when she posted three black-and-white photos of her and Hemsworth on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

She captioned her photos writing “10 years later …” and “12.23.18,” possibly indicating the day they exchanged vows.

The 26-year-old Wrecking Ball singer shared another photo of her and Hemsworth kissing.

He also posted a photo of them with words “My love.”

In each picture, Cyrus is dressed in all-white while the 28-year-old actor is wearing a tuxedo with white shoes.

Many fans of the couple congratulated them on social media once Cyrus confirmed the news.

The couple reconnected in 2015 after an on-and-off relationship. They both starred in the 2010 romantic drama The Last Song.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016, Cyrus confirmed that she and Hemsworth were not only back together but engaged.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had been living together at their Malibu home, which they, unfortunately, lost in the California fires last month.

Cyrus said on Twitter that she was “completely devastated” by the fires.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” Cyrus wrote.

— With files from the Associated Press