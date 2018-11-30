Miley Cyrus is back with new song, ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’

Record-producing legend, Mark Ronson, dropped a brand new song on Thursday afternoon, entitled Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.

It serves as the debut single for the 43-year-old’s upcoming fifth studio album. Miley Cyrus features as lead vocalist and star of the accompanying music video.

The enticing short finds Cyrus in the heat of a fiery police chase somewhere in Ukraine. She crashes through walls, dodges bullets and even finds the time to hit the local strip club.

A fitting piece to suit her unpredictable behaviour; something that effectively shows the world that she’s back for more.

The music icons co-wrote the song and have been teasing the collaborative effort since May. While Ronson keeps himself busy as a producer, this is the first music fans have heard from Cyrus in more than a year.

It seems the “Smilers” were beyond excited for the return of their queen. Twitter exploded with #NothingBreaksLikeaHeart and began trending worldwide in a matter of hours.

The song is just sooooo beautiful that I can't find any better word to describe at this moment. It should definitely break all the records. The lyrics are emotional but with an awesome blend of pop music which makes ur feet tap automatically 💔😍😘 — Only 4 Miley❤️Liam (@crazy4miam) November 30, 2018

IM NOT GONNA STOP CRYING I LOVE IT SO MUCH! IT WAS SO BEAUTIFUL@MileyCyrus #NothingBreaksLikeAHeart — zee (@westalleu) November 30, 2018

MILEY DID THAT!!!!! 😍🔥🔥🔥 The song & music video are AMAZING so proud of you always, @MileyCyrus #NothingBreaksLikeAHeart pic.twitter.com/IbycrEC5Co — Haley💖 (@gomezmileyagmbx) November 30, 2018

“I’m not gonna stop crying!” wrote one fan. “I’m drooling!” added another.

The 26-year-old wrote back to her fans with only broken-heart emojis to mark what Ronson calls the “broken heart era” of their music.

She broke a four-month silence on Instagram to tease the video earlier this month — something that was speculated to tease her seventh studio album.

While this song serves as a Ronson exclusive, Cyrus is working on a followup to her latest album, Younger Now (2017) — slthough there have been no official updates as of this writing.

Cyrus and Ronson will feature as musical guests on the Dec. 15 episode of Saturday Night Live. Actor Matt Damon will serve as the host. The duo is expected to perform the brand new single.

As of this writing, there is no official release date for Ronson’s upcoming album.

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart is now available to stream worldwide on all available platforms.

