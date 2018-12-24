Entertainment
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get married? Social-media photos suggest they did

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have tied the knot on Sunday night in a secret ceremony — if photos posted to social media are any indication.

The longtime couple appears to have gotten married in a small ceremony at home, attended by family and friends.

A friend of the couple, surfer Conrad Jack Carr, posted a video and photo from the occasion on his Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Hemsworth and Cyrus are seen holding a knife together, about to cut into a wedding cake. The singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus, can be seen to the couple’s right, dressed casually.

Cyrus is dressed in a beautiful white gown in the photo and Hemsworth is in a traditional black-and-white tuxedo, while the other guests appear to be dressed casually in jeans.

In the video Carr posted, Hemsworth is seen drinking a shot from a long piece of wood, along with father Craig and brothers Chris and Luke.

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s on/off relationship started in 2009 when they met on the set of The Last Song. After a split, they got back together in 2016.

As of this writing, the couple’s nuptials are not confirmed. Global News and ET Canada have reached out to Cyrus’ rep for further comment.

