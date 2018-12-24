Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get married? Social-media photos suggest they did

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have tied the knot on Sunday night in a secret ceremony — if photos posted to social media are any indication.

The longtime couple appears to have gotten married in a small ceremony at home, attended by family and friends.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus gets candid about life with Liam Hemsworth, talks devastating wildfire

A friend of the couple, surfer Conrad Jack Carr, posted a video and photo from the occasion on his Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Hemsworth and Cyrus are seen holding a knife together, about to cut into a wedding cake. The singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus, can be seen to the couple’s right, dressed casually.

WATCH BELOW: Woolsey wildfire ravages through homes of Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, Robin Thicke

Cyrus is dressed in a beautiful white gown in the photo and Hemsworth is in a traditional black-and-white tuxedo, while the other guests appear to be dressed casually in jeans.

In the video Carr posted, Hemsworth is seen drinking a shot from a long piece of wood, along with father Craig and brothers Chris and Luke.

READ MORE: Liam Hemsworth pranks Miley Cyrus again

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s on/off relationship started in 2009 when they met on the set of The Last Song. After a split, they got back together in 2016.

As of this writing, the couple’s nuptials are not confirmed. Global News and ET Canada have reached out to Cyrus’ rep for further comment.