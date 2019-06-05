Miley Cyrus speaks out after video shows fan forcibly groping her at music festival

Over the weekend, a video showing Miley Cyrus being groped and kissed by a stranger after her performance at Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona on May 31 was shared to Twitter.

The clip began with Cyrus, 26, husband Liam Hemsworth and their security guards walking through a rowdy Spanish crowd. While she is standing behind Hemsworth, the video shows the singer being quickly grabbed around the neck and pulled closer by a fan, who proceeds to kiss her.

The Party in the U.S.A. singer publicly addressed the incident on Tuesday in a tweet, which also featured the disturbing video.

“She can be wearing what she wants,” wrote Cyrus. “She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with five different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.”

“She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent,” she wrote. “#DontF**kWithMyFreedom.”

A number of social media users responded to Cyrus’ post, with some claiming she should have expected the incident.

“What do they expect when they dress like w****s?” wrote one individual on Twitter.

“You wanted to be ‘sexy,’ what did you expect?” wrote another.

Cyrus shared some of the comments in another tweet, writing: “Don’t f**k with my freedom” once again and “#StillNotAskingForIt.”

Cyrus has just released her first collection of music since 2017’s Younger Now.

She Is Coming dropped on Friday morning and serves as the singer’s second EP. The first, The Time of Our Lives (2009), was released nearly a decade ago.

On top of her new release, Cyrus is also set to be featured in Black Mirror’s fifth season, which premiered on Wednesday, June 5.

