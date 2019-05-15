‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 trailer: Spine-tingling first look features Miley Cyrus, Topher Grace and more

Are you prepared to take another harrowing look into the potentially near-distant future?

Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated fifth season of Black Mirror. The dystopian anthology series will make its long-awaited return 18 months after the previous season.

That’s not to forget the show’s interactive Choose Your Own Adventure-inspired episode, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which was released as a one-off in December.

A four-month silence was broken early Wednesday morning, when the Black Mirror Twitter account posted, “Is this a bad time? You seem distracted.”

Only 10 minutes later, the account posted an almost-two-minute-long trailer. “You should’ve seen it coming,” they wrote on Twitter.

The suspenseful, technology-filled Netflix teaser invited fans “to experience three new stories” on June 5.

Once again, the showrunners of the six-time Emmy Award-winning show — Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones — have enlisted an all-star cast to portray the haunted protagonists in what looks to be the show’s most tormenting season yet.

From a pink-wigged Miley Cyrus to a seemingly defeated Topher Grace (That ’70s Show), it’s clear that fans are in for yet another enticing ride.

Andrew Scott — who plays Sherlock’s main antagonist, Jim Moriarty — is played out to hold a main character role too, as well as Anthony Mackie, who is joined in the season by one of his more-recent Avengers co-stars, Pom Klementieff.

“Beep, beep beep… Everywhere you look, people are hooked on the things!” screams Scott’s character, who is visibly disturbed by the mass-usage of cellphones.

Klementieff is seen in an action-packed Street Fighter-style video game-inspired clip, while Mackie’s character seems to be on the foot of a secret-affair.

Throughout the heart-pounding trailer, a series of words are flashed onscreen, providing some of the vague themes that will likely be explored in Black Mirror’s fifth season.

“Technology. The future. The world. Each other. Love. Privacy. Connection. Sex. Family. Work. Afterlife,” they read.

While the trailer explores a nice amount of unexplored themes in terms of Black Mirror’s dark history, it’s primary focus seems to be the recurring and realistic elements of not only the overbearing power of technology but how it ultimately distracts and tempts us collectively as a society.

Accompanied by The Love Supreme’s 2019 hit, Lonely Feelings, the first look at Season 5 has successfully instilled a broad range of emotions among many of its longtime fans.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether there will be only three episodes or three stories split into two or more different episodes each.

The fifth season of Black Mirror will be available to stream through Netflix worldwide on June 5.

