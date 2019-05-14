Stan Lee’s ex-manager charged with elder abuse of Marvel legend

Keya Morgan, former manager and personal adviser of Stan Lee, was charged with five offences, including elder abuse against the late Marvel Comics legend, on Monday.

Other charges laid against Morgan include false imprisonment, fraud and forgery of both signatures and artwork. The incidents allegedly occurred in early 2018 after Morgan became involved with Lee.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Superior Court also revealed that a warrant for the 43-year-old’s arrest had been issued, according to Reuters.

Morgan, a New York memorabilia dealer and Marilyn Monroe expert, was introduced to the Spider-Man creator in 2017 by Lee’s daughter and only child, J.C. Lee.

The next February, after taking control of the comic book legend’s affairs, Morgan was accused of elder abuse by the Lee family, who took out a restraining order against him.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ fans left disappointed after character’s big move

New court documents accuse the carer of taking advantage of not only Lee’s impaired vision but his impaired hearing and all-around judgment. Morgan denied all allegations of elder abuse.

In their time together, Morgan reportedly moved Lee from his longtime home and kept him isolated, preventing his family from frequently contacting him.

Additional documents released last year revealed that Morgan was accused of hiring security guards to keep any friends, associates or family members away from Lee and his property.

Lee’s wife of 69 years, Joan, passed away in 2017. During that time, the star’s personal and professional lives were in upheaval.

Lee’s health declined, and concerns about his well-being began to pop up after Lee appeared lethargic and not his usual sunny, outgoing self at the Silicon Valley Comic-Con. One fan-shot video at the event appears to show him receiving instructions on how to write his own name.

It was then that employees from his company, Pow! Entertainment, got together and wrote an open letter about the state of Lee’s health and his overall well-being.

The letter conveyed hope that he’d be able to “spend his time going forward without impediment or stress,” however, at 95 years old, Lee’s tragic loss seemed to bring his state of mind to a low point.

WATCH: The Avengers and other Marvel actors react to Stan Lee’s death

As of this writing, neither Morgan nor his attorneys have made comment on the more recent elder abuse charges.

READ MORE: ‘Arthur’ character Mr. Ratburn comes out as gay, gets married

Lee died on Nov. 12, 2018 at the age of 95. He was best known for his work with Marvel Comics and the invention of some of the most inspiring superheroes of all time.

Not only did he create Spider-Man, Lee also co-created Iron Man, The Hulk, Thor, Doctor Strange and dozens of other Avengers heroes in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis