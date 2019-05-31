Miley Cyrus releases edgy 6-song EP ‘She Is Coming’

Miley Cyrus has just released her first collection of music since 2017’s Younger Now.

She Is Coming dropped on Friday morning and serves as the singer’s second EP — the first, The Time of Our Lives (2009), was released nearly a decade ago.

The EP features six songs, including appearances from guest vocalists Swae Lee, RuPaul and Wu-Tang Clan‘s Ghostface Killah.

Producing credits from Mark Ronson, Mike Will Made-It (Rae Sremmurd) and Andrew Wyatt (Post Malone), among many others, also feature on the EP.

Cyrus initially teased the release last weekend after debuting three brand-new songs during her performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in Middlesbrough, England.

Upon its release, the 26-year-old revealed that two additional EPs, entitled She Is Here and She Is Everything, are set to come before the end of the year and that a new studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus, will be comprised of all three.

This is the 1st of 3 drops! 6 songs , 3 EP’s ! SHE IS COMING / HERE / EVERYTHING all to make up 1 album #SHEISMILEYCYRUS next 2 drops to be announced ! https://t.co/rDkwnsgFJB — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 31, 2019

Currently, She Is Miley Cyrus has no release date, however it will be distributed under RCA records.

On top of her new release, Cyrus will also be featured in Black Mirror’s fifth season, which premieres next Wednesday, June 5.

She Is Coming is now available on all major streaming platforms.

She Is Coming full tracklist:

Mother’s Daughter Unholy D.R.E.A.M. (ft. Ghostface Killah) Cattitude (ft. RuPaul) Party Up the Street (ft. Swae Lee and Mike Will Made-It) The Most

As of this writing, details on the upcoming EPs, She Is Here and She Is Everything, are yet to come.

Updates and additional information can be found on the official Miley Cyrus website.

